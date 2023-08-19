Onam 2023: When Is Onam Starting? Date, History, Significance And All About The 10-Day Festival

Happy Onam 2023:The Onam Festival, which celebrates the legendary King Mahabali's return home, is one of the most important festivals in Kerala. The festival is an amalgamation of celebrations that spans 10 days and this year, it will be celebrated from August 20 and will conclude on August 31. Onam is marked by the harvest season of the standing crops.

The festival celebrates the legendary King Mahabali's return home and there are tales and legends associated with the festival. Begining with Atham, followed by Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradam and finally the 10th day is marked by Thiruvonam.

Onam 2023: History and significance

According to Hindu mythology, King Mahabali was a demon king but his love and generosity made people of Kerala love him. According to ancient texts, it is believed that the people of Kerala had the best time under his reign, were prosperous, and were dominated everywhere throughout his reign. Mahabali is believed to have defeated even the Gods and taken charge of the three worlds. Unhappy and threated, the Gods urged Lord Vishnu to help them in their fight against the demon king. Mahabali was a devotee of Lord Vishnu, who found it tough to take sides. However, he appeared in Mahabali's court in the avatar of Vamana and tricked him to return the land. But Vishnu granted him a wish that once every year, he will be allowed to return to his kingdom and his people. This is when Onam is celebrated.

Onam 2023: Thiruvonam Timings

As per Drik Panchang, the Thiruvonam Nakshatram will begin on August 29 at 2:43 am and conclude at 11:50 pm.

Onam 2022: 10 days of celebration

DAY 1- Athan

The day when King Mahabali prepares to go from Heaven to his kingdom on Earth.

DAY 2- Chithira

The day when a carpet of flowers is made called Onam Pookalam.

DAY 3- The Chodhi Pookkalam

The day when another layer is added to the carpet of flowers using four to five types of flowers.

DAY 4- Visakam

The fourth day of the celebration is the day, various tournaments start.

DAY 5- Anizham

The fifth day of the festival when preparations for the boat race takes place.

DAY 6- Thriketa

The festive celebrations begin from this day.

DAY 7- Moolam

Special pujas are performed in temples.

DAY 8- Pooradam

On this day, Vamana and King Mahabali's idols are erected in homes.

DAY 9- Uthradom

On this day, Mahabali enters Kerala.

DAY 10- Thiruvonam

This is the most important day when King Mahabali is welcomed by the people of Kerala with full delight and reverence.