Onam 2021

Onam Songs: Listen to these Malayalam melodies to commemorate the festival of Harvest

Onam marks the return of King Mahabali to Kerala each year during this time. Various festive activities like  Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women's dance), among various other.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: Onam is the official state festival of Kerala and is celebrated with zest and gusto across the state. The 10 days harvest festival starts each year on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar, which generally is somewhere between August and September. This year Onam starts on Thursday (August 12).

The festival marks the return of King Mahabali to Kerala each year during this time. Various festive activities like  Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women's dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), Kazhchakkula (plantain offerings), Onapottan (costumes), Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance), take place across 10 days.

Listen to these brilliant Malayalam songs to celebrate Onam:

Atham Pathinu Ponnonam

Atham Pathinu Ponnonam is crooned by KJ Yesudas and is written by Mankombu Gopalakrishnan.

Maveli Naadu Vanidum Kaalam – Onappaattu

 The folk song Onappaattu has been rendered many times, and each time you listen to it, it invokes the festive spirit of Onam. This classic is a must listen.

Paraniraye Ponnalakkum

Sung by K J Yesudas and Sujatha Mohan, the catchy song is sure to get you in the festive spirit.

Uthradapoovnilave Vaa

Uthradapoovnilave Vaa is a beautiful song which is written by Sreekumaran Thambi for the album Ulsva Ganangal.

 Pookkalam Kanunna Poomaram Pole

Pookkalam Kanunna Poomaram Pole is a great song from album Ponnona Tharangini sung by Yesudas.

