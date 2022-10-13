Optical illusion: Spot the hunter in the lush green jungle - Get, set, go!

Optical illusion: A picture on social media has left everyone baffled! Optical illusions are widely popular and people get addicted to them, trying to solve the puzzle! Of course, not everyone succeeds but people find it difficult to give up, till they have solved the puzzle. The challenge is further compounded by the fact that it has to be solved within a stipulated time frame!

You have 17 seconds to solve it!

In this lush green forest, you have to find a hunter. You will get no more than 17 seconds to solve this, so set the timer running on your mobile phone. Now, focus on the photo, concentrate and try to find the hunter in the lush green forest! Try, try harder, you will surely be successful!

Can you spot the hunter?

If you have not been able to discover the hidden hunter in this photo, then try to look carefully under the tree which is lit by sunlight. This will help you reach the right conclusion! The fact is, the green background completely camouflages the hunter, and so, it's difficult to discover him! Still can't make out where the hunter is? Check out the picture below!

Optical illusions are fun

Optical illusions are fun and addictive! If you failed to spot the hunter within 17 seconds, don't worry. Practice makes a man perfect. Solve more puzzles to sharpen your concentration. And if you are among those rare few who discovered the hunter within 17 seconds, well you are definitely a genius, Congratulations!