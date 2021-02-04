Out of ideas for romantic dates? Here are innovative ways to spend Valentine’s Day 2021!

Mumbai: Valentine’s Day (Feb 14) is the day when the world celebrates the joy of love and romantic intimacy. Lovers exchange traditional tokens of warmth and affection such as rose bouquets, boxes of chocolates and precious jewellery as a way of making their loved ones feel special.

Modern couples often take it up a notch and like to surprise their partners in grand romantic ways whether that’s a trip to Goa, dinner at a fancy restaurant or a walk at the beach. However, this year, going out on Valentine's Day isn’t a viable option due to the coronavirus pandemic. But this is no reason to bring your spirits down as you can still keep the romance alive at home!

Here are some innovative ways to spend Valentine’s Day 2021:

Bollywood movie marathon: This is your chance to have the movie night you had been planning for months! Dress up as you would for a date, bring popcorn and a bottle of wine and you’re set for a night filled with Bollywood flicks. To honour the season of love, binge-watch the best romantic Bollywood movies as you cuddle with your partner on the sofa.

Cook dinner or bake together: This is a great way to bond and enjoy a delicious home-cooked meal instead of eating at your regular cafe. Even if both of you are average chefs, you can easily follow a recipe and create an appetizing dish. Also, the teamwork and love that both of you will collectively put in the dish are bound to make it even more flavourful.

Have a karaoke night: Turn on the colourful lights and keep the mics ready as you turn your home into a stage and sing your lungs out with your lover! Have a romantic karaoke night where you sing duets with your partner and dedicate your favourite love songs to them. It’s a surefire way to add some fun to your quiet at-home romantic evening.

Spa delight: Take this day to relax and unwind together. Get a bottle of aromatic body oil, light a few candles and play soft background music as you give your partner a therapeutic experience.

Have a deep Q&A session: If you’re in the early stages of your relationship, this is a good way of getting to know each other on a deeper level. You can ask meaningful questions about their fears, ambitions, dreams and family to feel more connected. Even long-term couples can play this game with a fun hypothetical questions (What would you do if…) and learn interesting things about each other.