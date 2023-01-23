Parakram Diwas 2023: Who was Gumnami Baba? Check unknown facts about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

One of the most famous figures in the Indian Freedom Movement was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He was the sole Indian to raise an army to combat British Rule, which posed a strategic threat to the continuation of British Rule in India. Numerous young people were motivated to fight for India's independence by Netaji. Mass movements spread across the nation as a result of the youth's flames of patriotism and sacrifice that Netaji had stoked.

In 2021, the Government of India decided to celebrate the 124th Birth Anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a befitting manner at the national and international levels it was celebrated as was celebrated as Parakram Divas for the first time. In West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura, and Assam, it is a recognised holiday. This year marks the 126th birth anniversary of Bose, fondly known as ‘Netaji’. 21 unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar will be named after Param Veer Chakra awardees.

Who was Gumnami Baba?

Netaji passed away about 77 years ago, but his demise is still a mystery because his devotees say that he survived everlasting life. While many claim to have seen Netaji in different parts of the nation, some sources suggest that he passed away in a plane crash while en route to Manchuriya. While many claim to have seen Netaji in different parts of the nation, some reports suggest that he passed away in a plane crash while en route to Manchuriya. There were rumours all over the nation that Netaji is still alive as a disguised sadhu, popular as "Gumnami Baba."

People who believed his existence claimed that he lived at several places in Uttar Pradesh. However, throughout his stay, he never left his shelter room. He chose to communicate only with his loyal followers and only in secret because no one had ever seen him. They said they had only recently heard his voice. According to reports, his landlord twice attempted to have him appear in court to verify his identification but was unsuccessful.

According to reports, Gumnami Baba died on September 16, 1985, and his cremation took place two days later. Surprisingly, there is no genuine evidence that somebody actually passed away on that day due to the absence of any death certificate and documents.

Here are some interesting facts about Subhas Chandra Bose

1. Bose was raised among 14 siblings

He had 14 siblings and was born in Cuttack, Bengal Province, in the year 1897. He discovered the writings of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna at the age of sixteen and was attracted by their teachings. Bose was motivated and had his socialist political ideology impacted by Vivekananda's emphasis on social services and reform.

2. Subhash Chandra Bose was expelled from the college

Subhash Chandra Bose's first act of resistance against the British was an assault on Professor Oaten at Presidency College for reportedly making anti-Indian remarks and mistreating Indian students. Despite his official plea claiming he didn't actually take part in the assault, he was expelled from the college.

3. Netaji was jailed 11 times

Throughout his struggle for independence, he was imprisoned 11 times. His militant activities against British rule frequently landed him in jail, but this did not stop the legend.

4. Netaji married an Austrian origin woman

He was married to an Austrian origin woman named Emilie Schenkl. They have a daughter named Anita Bose who is a renowned German economist.

5. Netaji wanted women to join the INA

Netaji was a progressive thinker and wanted women to enlist in the Indian National Army to fight for their country. He requested a "unit of heroic Indian women to join a 'Death-defying Regiment' who will wield the sword, as the valiant Rani of Jhansi wielded in India's First War of Independence in 1857," when speaking to an Indian audience in Singapore in 1943.

6. He allegedly passed away on August 18, 1945, for unknown causes.

One of the greatest mysteries in Indian history is what happened to Subhas Chandra. After his overloaded Japanese airliner crashed near Taiwan, he is reported to have died from third-degree burns. However, the revelation was quickly denied by his supporters, and conspiracy theories have persisted ever since.