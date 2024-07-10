Paris Olympics 2024: 5 Iconic Locations That Will Host The Events

The Summer Olympics will return to the City of Light in 2024, when they will be staged for the third time from July 26 to August 11. Some of the famous sites that will play host to the Paris Olympics in 2024 include the Eiffel Tower and Marseille.

5 Beautiful Locations For Paris Olympics 2024

Eiffel Tower -

It is a major tourist destination with millions of visitors a year, making it the city's crown jewel. Beach volleyball will be held in a makeshift location at the base of the Eiffel Tower, and wrestling and judo will take place in Champs de Mars Park.

Grand Palais -

The Grand Palais art gallery, a magnificent glass and steel structure built for the 1900 World Fair, will serve as the lavish backdrop for the fencing and taekwondo competitions. Its striking feature is its exquisite glass-domed roof, which spans a vast 13,500 square metre exhibition space and is the largest of its kind in Europe.

Place De La Concorde -

Largely paved, the area at the foot of the Champs-Elysees avenue serves as an urban sports hub.The square, which is right across the Seine from the Napoleonic tomb at the Invalides War Museum, will host events like BMX freestyle, 3x3 basketball, breakdancing, and skating.

Palace Of Versailles -

Once a hunting lodge, Louis XIV transformed Versailles into a royal residence in the 17th century. Dressage and showjumping will be held at Versailles Palace, 20 km from Paris, which will also host cross-country and pentathlon events. The palace gardens, featuring a mile-long canal, have been a world heritage site since 1979 and are a popular tourist destination.

Marseille -

Competitions in sailing will be held at Marseille, home of the Olympique Marseille football team. In the Mediterranean waters east of the city, where a new marina has been constructed, more than 300 sailors will participate. Despite the mistral wind's usual winter and springtime winds, Marseille will also play host to ten football matches and served as the starting location for the May 8 Olympic torch relay.