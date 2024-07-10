Paris Olympics 2024: 7 Things That You Can Only Do In Paris
With its centuries-old architecture, intriguing history, vibrant cuisine and art areas, and a multinational population that consistently pushes the limits of inventiveness, the French capital really has it all.
- Shop At St-Ouen Flea Market: Only Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays are open for business at the Paris Flea Market.The biggest antique market worldwide is the one in Paris. It is made up of about 2,500 shops spread among 15 markets.
- Visit The Montmartre: This village has roots in bohemian art. Situated upon Paris's tallest hill, the sparkling white Sacré-Coeur Basilica, which opened its doors in 1910, crowns the hill.
- Mass Grave Ground: Go 66 feet below ground level to the Paris Catacombs, a maze of galleries sheltering the remains of millions of Parisians.
- Enjoy The Croissants: In France, croissants are considered a daily meal. Take a class on creating croissants for a real taste of the French delicacy.
- Explore The Louvre - The largest museum on Earth with 403 rooms, 14.5 kilometres of corridors, and approximately 73,000 square metres of exhibition space. 33,000 pieces of art from its almost 500,000-strong collection which spans several millennia and continents are on display. A popular wing among guests is the Egyptian one.
- Picnic With A View - A popular attraction, Notre-Dame Cathedral is frequently packed. Visit the banks of the Seine, west of Port de Montebello,with your picnic bag rather than waiting in line. From there, one can see the "forest," or wooden lattice framework, of the cathedral, which is constructed of oak trees.
- Have A Dinner The Seine - It can be difficult to decide amongst the many dinner cruises available on the Seine. The greatest place to see the Eiffel Tower sparkle on the hour is up on deck on boats
