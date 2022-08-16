Parsi New Year 2022: For the Parsi community, it's a day to celebrate new beginnings and usher in a year full of hope and joy as they celebrate the new year as per the Iranian calendar. The Parsi New Year is also known as Navroz or Nowroz and the word means a 'new day'. While in various places the event is celebrated in March, in India, the Parsi community celebrates it in August. This time, the Parsi New Year falls on August 16, Tuesday.

Like most festivities, the Parsi New Year celebrations are marked by good food, wearing new clothes, having get-togethers with friends and family and giving your home a thorough cleaning and decorations. Gifts are exchanged, food shared and families have a wonderful time with their relatives and friends. In India, the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat have a sizeable Parsi population and the celebrations are typically seen here. Several traditional Parsi dishes whipped up today include Farcha, Berry Pulao, and Jardaloo Chicken.

Parsi New Year: History

According to many scholars, the origin of the Parsi New Year lies between 3,500 and 3,000 BCE. During this period, Prophet Zarathustra established Zoroastrianism in what is present-day Iran. For followers of Zoroastrian philosophy, this day represents the time when everything in the universe is renewed. Jamshed, a monarch of the ancient Sasanian empire, is credited with introducing the Parsi calendar. Jamshed-i-Nouroz is another name for the holiday.

Parsi New Year: Significance

Parsi New Year is celebrated on the first day of the first month of Farvardin in the Zoroastrian calendar. Spring Equinox, which occurs annually on March 21, symbolises the beginning of the season. The Parsis in India celebrate this day in July or August because they follow the Zoroastrian calendar for religious occasions. The holiday, which has its roots in Persia (now Iran, post-Islamic conquest), is celebrated with zest and vigour in India.

Parsi New Year: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages

Happy Parsi New Year! We pray that you and your family have a happy, prosperous year ahead.

May this new year bring a lot of happiness to you and your loved ones. Happy Navroz to you.

Best wishes for a joyous Navroz! May the day bring you luck, good health and prosperity. God bless you now and always.

Pray that the New Year is full of peace, happiness, good health and an abundance of new friends. Navroz Mubarak.

Wishing all family members and loved ones a Happy Pateti. May you all have a happy, peaceful and prosperous Year ahead. Happy Parsi New Year and Navroz Mubarak.

All things dark and gloomy will come to an end and it will be the start of a new dawn, as God has blessed us with a whole new year. Be happy and healthy. Happy Parsi New Year and Navroz Mubarak.