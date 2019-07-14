close

partial lunar eclipse 2019

Partial lunar eclipse 2019: From date, timing and significance, everything you need to know

The duration of the partial eclipse is 2 hours 58 minutes. The partial eclipse will begin at 1:31 am and will end at 4:29 am.  

Partial lunar eclipse 2019: From date, timing and significance, everything you need to know
Image Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational)

New Delhi: On July 17, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible in India, other parts of Asia and Europe, Africa, Australia and South America. 

As per a statement released by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the eclipse will be visible from beginning till the end across India, except the extreme northeastern part of Arunachal Pradesh. The moon will be gradually covered by the earth’s shadow and the maximum partial eclipse will occur at 3:01 am.

The duration of the eclipse is 2 hours 58 minutes. The partial eclipse will begin at 1:31 am and will end at 4:29 am.  

It will be the last lunar eclipse of 2019. A lunar eclipse took place on January 2019, but it wasn't visible in India. According to reports, in 2021, four penumbral eclipses will occur through the year. The first one will take place on January 20. Meanwhile, the next lunar eclipse will take place on May 26, 2021. 

During a lunar eclipse, the earth comes between the sun and the moon. However, the three celestial bodies do not form a straight line in space. 

