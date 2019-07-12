Partial Lunar eclipse on July 17: India timings and significance

New Delhi: Come July 17 and the world will witness the last partial eclipse of this year. A partial lunar eclipse takes place when the earth moves between the Sun and Moon but the three celestial bodies do not form a straight line in space.

In a press release by Ministry of Earth Science, the partial eclipse will begin from 1h 31m IST. The Moon will be gradually covered by the Earth’s shadow and the maximum partial eclipse will occur at 3h 01m IST when about a little more than half portion of the Moon will be covered by the Earth’s shadow. The partial eclipse will end at 4h 30m IST.

This will be visible in India on the night of July 16 and 17, Wednesday, 2019.

The release further mentioned that although the eclipse will be visible from beginning to end from all places of India, the ending of the partial eclipse won't be visible in the extreme northeastern part of Arunachal Pradesh.

It stated that the partial lunar eclipse will be visible in the region covering Australia, Asia except for north east, Africa, Europe except northernmost Scandinavia and most of South America.

The total duration of the eclipse is 2 h 59 m.