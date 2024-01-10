Paush Amavasya 2024: Check Date, Shubh Muhurat As Astrologer Shares All You Need To Know

In Hinduism, both Amavasya (New Moon) and Purnima (Full Moon) are considered as auspicious times. Amavasya, in particular, is associated with our ancestral deities, and when we perform rituals like lighting incense, meditation, and offering tarpan, it's like reaching out to them.

People who faithfully follow these customs for their ancestors are essentially looking out for the well-being of their descendants, wishing for their mental, physical, and financial prosperity. As of now, we're in the month of Paush.

Paush Amavasya 2024: Date

Paush Amavasya is set to occur on January 11, 2024, a Thursday. This month of Paush is often referred to as the 'Chota Shradh Paksha' (small fortnight dedicated to ancestors). Since both Pitru Paksha (ancestral fortnight) and Amavasya focus on ancestors, the activities performed on Paush Amavasya are believed to bring happiness and prosperity to our lives, kind of like a shield from the negative effects of challenging planetary positions.

Paush Amavasya 2024 Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, Paush Amavasya begins on the night of January 10, 2024, at 08:10 PM and wraps up on the evening of January 11, 2024, at 05:26 PM.

For activities Holy Bath and Donations (Snan-Daan Muhurat), the auspicious time is in the morning from 05:57 AM to 06:21 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat (Auspicious Time) falls in the noon from 12:08 PM to 12:50 PM, and the Godhuli Muhurat (Evening) is from 05:40 PM to 06:07 PM.

On January 11th, 2024, as the celestial canvas unveils the first new moon of the year, an auspicious window of opportunity presents itself for those seeking liberation from the clutches of Kaalsarpa Dosh. Celebrity astrologer Parduman Suri imparts insightful measures to harness the transformative energies of Paush Amavasya and alleviate the challenges posed by Kaalsarpa Dosh.

What is Kaalsarpa Dosh?

Paush Amavasya, falling on January 11th, marks a pivotal moment for individuals grappling with Kaalsarpa Dosh in their horoscopes. This astrological affliction arises when all planets align between the nodal points of Rahu and Ketu, forming the ominous "snake of time." This alignment has the potential to introduce obstacles in various facets of life, including career, business, education, and health. Financial woes, career setbacks, and health issues may persist until suitable remedies are undertaken.

Remedies for Kaalsarpa Dosh

1. Silver Nag-Nagin Worship: Commence the remedial journey by worshiping the silver Nag-Nagin on Paush Amavasya. Subsequently, release this symbolic silver snake couple into a flowing river, believed to usher in relief from life's tribulations.

2. Kaalsarpa Dosh Puja: Undertake a puja dedicated to alleviating Kaalsarpa Dosh on Amavasya. After morning ablutions, earnestly chant the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, and consider installing the Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra at home for added efficacy.

3. Peacock Feather Amulet: Safeguard your family from the effects of Kaalsarpa Yog by keeping a peacock feather at home. Symbolizing significance since the Dvapara Yug, Lord Krishna adorned a peacock feather on his crown, signifying its protective qualities.

4. Lord Shiva Worship: Seek liberation from Kaalsarpa Dosh through worship of Lord Shiva, echoing Lord Rama's actions in the Treta Yuga. Engage in meditation on Lord Shiva to mitigate the effects of this astrological affliction.

5. Offerings to the Peepal Tree: On Paush Amavasya, present offerings such as sugar, rice, Ganga water, black sesame seeds, and flowers to the Peepal tree. This act is believed to fulfill desires and bring solace to ancestors.

6. Feeding Rituals: Extend compassion to various creatures on Paush Amavasya by feeding crows, dogs, and cows. Additionally, offer sustenance to ants and fish, aiming to secure liberation from planetary doshas and enhance wealth.

