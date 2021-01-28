Paush Purnima 2021: Date, time and importance of holy dip in Ganga

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima is being observed this year on January 28. The special day is celebrated in the month of Magh as per Hindu calendar. The day holds significance because from this time begins the month-long austerity period in Magh.

Paush Purnima 2021 Timings:

Paush Purnima on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Purnima Tithi Begins - 01:17 on Jan 28, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends - 00:45 on Jan 29, 2021

(according to drikpanchang.com)

SIGNIFICANCE OF DIP IN HOLY WATER ON PAUSH PURNIMA:

Devotees usually begin their day with a holy dip at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi and Triveni Sangam at Prayag. Performing a snan (bath) in holy Ganga or Yamuna on this day is considered to be highly auspicious.

People believe that whoever takes a dip in holy water on Paush Purnima attains moksha and is freed from the cycle of life and death or rebirth.

In some parts of the country, Shakambhari Jayanti is also celebrated on Paush Purnima. Shakambhari Jayanti is dedicated to goddess Shakambhari and the day is observed in Paush month.

The holy bath ritual begins from Paush Purnima and ends on Magh Purnima. Charity during this period is considered to be fruitful as people give daan to the needy.

MAGH MELA CELEBRATIONS:

Prayagraj hosted the annual Magh Mela, marking the Makar Sankranti celebrations. Similarly, thousands of devotees have thronged the Ayodhya Magh Mela on Paush Purnima, taking a dip in holy Saryu river.

Varanasi: Devotees take holy dip in Ganga river on the occasion of Paush Purnima. pic.twitter.com/9D5p5zBSHj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2021

With the temperature dipping at 8-degree Celsius, authorities have taken proper measures to ensure the safety of all amid COVID-19 protocols.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Paush Purnima!