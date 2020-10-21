Pawan Singh's Navratri 2020 Bhojpuri Devi geet 'Pahile Parchi Pa Likh La' is out - Watch

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri and Durga Puja, several celebrities release their albums and singles. In the Bhojpuri movie industry too, many actors are blessed with great crooning skills as well. Power star Pawan Singh in one such singer-turned-actor, who has a list of chartbuster songs to his credit.

Pawan Singh is also amongst many other celebs from Bhojpuri movies who releases his singles during the festive time. His latest Navratri Devi Geet of 2020 titled 'Pahile Parchi Pa Likh La' audio is out. Watch it here:

He also shared the song details on his Instagram handle. Take a look here:

Pahile Parchi Pa Likh La song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh.

Prakash Barood has penned the lyrics and Chhote Baba Basahi is the music director.

Sharadiya or Sharad Navratri has begun this year from October 17 and will last till 25th, with Vijayadashami being celebrated on 25/26 (depending upon the timings in Hindi calendar).

Durga Puja will start from October 22 and last till 26th of this month. It is a 5-day long festival, celebrated across the globe with much aplomb by the Bengali community.

Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Navratri and Durga Puja!