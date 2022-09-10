Pitru Paksha 2022 Shraadh rituals: Significance of Pind Daan in Gaya, Shraadh offerings

New Delhi: The day after Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated (bidding Lord Ganesha a farewell post the 10-day long Ganpati festival), Pitru Paksha or Pitra Paksha begins. This year, the period starts on September 10. The 16-day long period of Pitru Paksha is the time when Shraadh rituals of the elderly and all those who left this world are performed. It is said that by offering food and performing Tarpan—the souls of our dead ancestors attain peace, thereby bestowing their blessings on the family.

SIGNIFICANCE OF PIND DAAN IN GAYA

Pitra means ancestors from your family and Paksha is the period that takes place before the Sharad Navratri begins. During this period of Pitru Paksha, many people perform the Pind Daan ritual in Gaya, Bihar which is believed to be one of the holiest places to perform Shraadha rituals.

Pind Daanam, it is believed, helps the departed souls attain Moksha by freeing themselves from the materialistic world. Until they get liberated from the cycle of birth, death, and rebirth, they shall roam around anxiously and continue to exist in a state of complete despair.

WHAT IS PIND DAAN?

Pind are balls made of rice flour, wheat, sesame seeds, honey and milk. Seven pinds are made and offered to the departed souls during Shraadha. In Gaya, Pinds are offered to the footprint of Lord Vishnu near river Falgu, Akshay Vat, Mangala Gowri and a few other holy places.

If you wish to do Pind Daan in Gaya, you can choose the 7th, 5th, 3rd or 1st day of Amavasya with Krishna Paksha in any of the months according to the Hindu calendar or during the Pitru Paksha Mela held annually. You may consult your family priest to help you choose the appropriate date.

The Shraadha is completed after observing the following rituals – Snana (bathing) and Sankalpa (determination), Pind Daanam and finally Tarpanam.

SHRAADHA RITUAL

It is said that the Shraadh of a particular ancestor or relative from the family is performed on a specific lunar day during the Pitru Paksha—usually, the same day when that person left for the heavenly abode. However, exceptions are made in the case of those individuals who die in a particular manner.

Chautha Bharani and Bharani Panchami, the fourth and fifth lunar day respectively, are allocated for those who are deceased in the past year. Avidhava Navami (Unwidowed ninth), the ninth lunar day, is for married women who died before their husbands.

SHRAADH OFFERINGS:

The food that is offered to the ancestors while Shraadh has to be cooked in either silver or copper utensils. Also, it is placed on a banana leaf or dried leaves. The food generally includes Kheer, Lapsi, rice, dal, spring bean (guar) and a pumpkin.

Most of those following the rituals stay away from non-vegetarian food during Pitru Paksha.

It is seen that usually, families set out on a pilgrimage to divine and holy places such as Varanasi and Gaya for the Shraadh ceremony.

(Having listed these rules, different regions might perform the rituals and customs differently depending upon their own following.)