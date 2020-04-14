Poila Baisakh 2020: Importance, significance of Bengali New Year and top messages for your loved ones

New Delhi: Poila Baisakh or Pohela Baisakh is celebrated with much fervour and happiness across West Bengal. This period usually falls in mid-April according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, we celebrate the festival on March 14. Baisakh is the first month of the Bengali calendar. Poila Baishakh marks the first day of the month of Baishakh.

The festival is celebrated as Baisakhi in Punjab, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vishu in Kerala and Rongali Bihu in Assam.

People from the Bengali community celebrate Poila Baisakh by greeting each other ‘Shubho Nobobarsho’. They seek blessings from God and their elders. Several dishes are prepared to mark the day, houses are decked up and people wear new clothes.

On this auspicious occasion, we have compiled a list of messages which you can send to your loved ones and wish them a very happy Bengali New Year.

* May this Nobo Borsho bring you joy, health, wealth and good luck throughout the year!

* Let's welcome this New Year with great hope, eagerness & anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful of joy, satisfaction, peace & prosperity.

* With a smile and a spirit of giving a sense of humanity a pledge to spread peace and happiness. Happy Poila Baisakh!

* Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Poila Baisakh and New Year with a plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

* May all your wishes come true this Poila Baishakh, may you get the best of all worlds.

* They say everything looks better in the morning. Well, the new year is your new morning. Everything will look better then. Shubho Nobo Borsho!