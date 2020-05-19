Pradosh Vrat 2020: Date, time and significance

New Delhi: Pradosh Vrat or Pradosham as some call it in the Southern states of India is dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva-Maa Parvati, seeking their blessings. It is observed on both Trayodashi tithis (Dates) - Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi respectively.

There are various types of Pradosh Vrats. When Pradosham falls on a Monday, it is called Soma Pradosham, on a Saturday it is referred to as Shani Pradosham and on a Tuesday, it is called Bhauma Pradosham.

Therefore on May 19, 2020, Bhauma Pradosham Vrat is being observed.

Date, Time of Bhauma Pradosham:

May 19, 2020, Tuesday

Bhauma Pradosh Vrat

07:07 PM to 09:11 PM

Duration: 02 Hours 04 Mins

Jyeshtha, Krishna Trayodashi

Begins - 05:31 PM, May 19

Ends - 07:42 PM, May 20

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Also, there happens to be a Maha Pradosh Vrat, which means if the Pradosham falls on Maha Shivratri or during the month of Maagha as per the Hindu calendar, then it is called Maha Pradosham Vrat.

Rituals and Significance:

Devotees observing the Pradosh Vrat, take bath an hour before the sunset, praying to the complete Shiv family - Lord Shiva, Maa Parvati, Ganesha, Kartikeya and Nandi- the bull. After invoking the Lord, Pradosh Vrat Katha is read out and prasad distributed amongst family and friends.