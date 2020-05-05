Pradosh vrat 2020: History, significance and everything else you need to know about it

New Delhi: Pradosh vrat is an important day dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is done in the evening twilight on the Trayodashi of both lunar fortnights (Shukla and Krishna Paksha). The fast is observed on both Trayodashi tithis - Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi, in the lunar month. Tuesday marks the day for a Pradosh vrat.

Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were worshipped by devotees. Pradosham or Pradosh vrat is considered to be an auspicious day as it is believed all the sins are eliminated and all desires are fulfilled on this day by fasting and praying to the god. The renowned story of Lord Shiva drinking poison from a river to save the world is the reason behind celebrating observing Pradosh vrat.

There are two ways of fasting on this auspicious day. One could either observe a 24-hour fast without sleeping in the night or fasting from sunrise till sunset. The other way of observing Pradosh vrat could be worshipping the Shivling, chanting the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra 108 times, lighting a single lamp in the period. The day begins by bathing and observing a fast before the sunrise. It is then followed by worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Of all the Pradoshan's Shani Pradosh and Soma Pradosh are considered to be important. When a Pradosham falls on a Monday, it is called Soma Pradosham, if it happens to be on a Tuesday, it is referred to as Bhauma Pradosham and the Saturday one is called Shani Pradosham.