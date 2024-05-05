Pradosh Vrat In May 2024: Date, Puja Timings, Pradosham Tithi, Rituals And More

Pradosh Vrat is regarded as the most auspicious fast that is observed by devotees two times in the month of Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. Pradosh Vrat has been said to be very significant in Hinduism as devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day and offer prayers. The word Pradosh means removal of darkness. Pradosh vrat falls twice every month during the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha and this year in May two Pradosh Vrats will be observed in May 2024, one on Sunday, May 5 known as Ravi Pradosh Vrat and the other on May 20 also known as Som Pradosh Vrat.

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Tithi and Puja Muhurat

The first Pradosh Vrat in May 2024 will be observed on May 5, Sunday or 'Ravivar' on the Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishakha.

As per Drik panchang, the Ravi Krishna Pradosha Vrat falls on Sunday, May 5, 2024, with the Pradosha Puja Muhurat from 06:59 pm to 9:06 pm, lasting for 2 hours and 7 minutes. The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 5:41 pm on May 5, 2024, and ends at 2:40 pm on May 6, 2024.

Pradosh Vrat: Significance

Pradosh Vrat is observed to honour and commemorate Lord Shiva and the holy day when the lord himself consumed poison during Samudra Manthan to save the people and earth and all its creations. During Samudra Manthan when the devas and asuras churned the ocean to look for the Amrit, the first thing that came out of the ocean was Halahala or poison.

The day, when Lord Shiva drank the poison, began to be known as the day of Pradosh.

Pradosh Vrat has great importance in Hinduism. On this day devotees observe fast with a pure heart and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that all the wishes of those who keep Pradosh Vrat for the whole day are fulfilled.

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Puja vidhi/ Rituals

- On this day, wake up early in the morning, take a bath etc., wear clean clothes and resolve or 'Sankalp' to fast by taking water in your hand.

- After this, clean the temple and worship. In Pradosh Vrat, worship is done during Pradosh period and therefore in the evening worship Bholenath with rituals.

- Offer Belpatra, Bhang, Dhatura, Gangajal, milk, lamp and flowers to Bholenath.

- After this, light a ghee lamp and read Pradosh Vrat Katha.

- Observe a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset and perform puja twice in a day.

- Then perform aarti of Lord Shiva and break the fast the next day after sunrise.

- Offer bhog and distribute it as prasad to all family members.

