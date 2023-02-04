Preet Bal Shares Important Tips for Getting Started in the Modeling Industry

New Delhi: Many youngsters dream to be a model, but many do not reach their full potential because they don't believe it will ever happen. However, you can maximize your chances through hard work and commitment. It isn't going to happen all of a sudden. "Modeling isn't about luck, but rather hard work and dedication," says Preet Bal, a young model and actor.

Nowadays, teenagers are quite concerned about their body types, but the good news is that when it comes to modeling as a teenager, you don't have to be worrying about it. According to Preet, It's not what modeling agencies are searching for right now. You should be just at a healthy weight, that is enough at this stage, he explains.

He continues further and says, "As you want to make the best first impression on modeling agencies with your portfolio, creating a professional portfolio is a must.” For youngsters, although creating a portfolio can be pricey, there are ways to save money. Preet suggests that a basic headshot and body shot are sometimes sufficient. Models develop portfolios over time, so don't feel pressured to complete the professional bundle straight away.

"Have several photographs taken, including a headshot, a full front shot, and a side view shot," he continues, adding to the point. Make-up can be worn for the headshot, but not for the other two shots. For your pictures, you should wear clothes that is snug but not too tight. You want to look elegant and classy rather than shabby. It's a good idea to have a decent haircut before your photoshoot so you'll look your best, and wear minimum make-up because the agencies want to see the real you.

According to Preet, the decision to seek work through modeling agencies will take the most time and effort. Many people believe that if they are attractive, agents will come looking for them. That is not the case! Agents hunt for models in specified locations, and they will not come knocking on your door, even if you are stunning. If models want to get modeling jobs, they must put in the effort.



He also urges teens to be wary of modeling frauds, adding that there is no agency that regulates who can call oneself a modeling agent. Anybody can claim to be a modeling agent. As a result, it's critical to safeguard yourself against con artists.

The modeling industry, as Preet affirms, is a dog-eat-dog culture. People with big egos or who can't follow the norms of the business have no place here. Before you decide to pursue a career as a model, keep in mind that successful models give up a lot to do so.

“Modeling is hard. It may look glamorous, but it requires long hours in clothes you may not enjoy wearing and shoes that may not fit. You may find yourself modeling swimsuits in the freezing cold and wearing parkas in the summer. If you can grin and bear it, you may do well in this business. Visit modeling agencies' websites, and call some places about getting some portfolio photos made. Take care of yourself, be realistic about modeling, and get ready to start your adventure as a teenage model.” He concludes.