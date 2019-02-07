Propose Day 2019: Best WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages to confess your love

It is that time of the year when love finds a calling for quite a handful. The Valentine Week has begun with Rose Day leading the 7-day long calendar from February 7. The next special day happens to be Propose Day and that's when you muster the courage to finally say 'I Do'. For some, it can be the start of a life-long relationship while for others it can mean a curt no too.

But take each experience as a learning and move on!

On this propose day, we thought of making things easier for you. Here's a compilation of love-filled messages which you can send it to your loved ones and confess your feelings.

Check it out:

Starting from Rose day, Propose day, Chocolate day, Teddy day to Promise day, Hug day, Kiss day and finally the much awaited Valentine's Day. So, start planning your entire week according to Valentine's calendar.

Happy Valentine's Week!