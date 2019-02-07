हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Propose Day

Propose Day 2019: Best WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages to confess your love

Starting from Rose day, Propose day, Chocolate day, Teddy day to Promise day, Hug day, Kiss day and finally the much awaited Valentine's Day.

Propose Day 2019: Best WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages to confess your love
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Image)

It is that time of the year when love finds a calling for quite a handful. The Valentine Week has begun with Rose Day leading the 7-day long calendar from February 7. The next special day happens to be Propose Day and that's when you muster the courage to finally say 'I Do'. For some, it can be the start of a life-long relationship while for others it can mean a curt no too. 

But take each experience as a learning and move on!

On this propose day, we thought of making things easier for you. Here's a compilation of love-filled messages which you can send it to your loved ones and confess your feelings.

Check it out: 

Starting from Rose day, Propose day, Chocolate day, Teddy day to Promise day, Hug day, Kiss day and finally the much awaited Valentine's Day. So, start planning your entire week according to Valentine's calendar.

Happy Valentine's Week!

Tags:
Propose Daypropose day messagespropose day 2019WhatsApp messagesFacebook messagespropose day whatsapp messagestext messagesSMS
Next
Story

Propose Day 2019: Top ideas to say 'I love you' to your partner

Must Watch

PT44M14S

Taal Thok Ke: How crackdown on corruption has left Opposition crying political vendetta