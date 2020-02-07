हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Propose Day 2020: These Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook posts are perfect to say 'I Do'!

The Valentine Week has begun from February 7 and will last till the 14th. After Rose Day celebrations on the 7th of this month, the next special day happens to be Propose Day. Not everyone finds it easier to say 'I Do'. But worry not, we thought of simplifying things for you this Valentine's. 

Propose Day 2020: These Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook posts are perfect to say 'I Do'!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

New Delhi: The Valentine Week has begun from February 7 and will last till the 14th. After Rose Day celebrations on the 7th of this month, the next special day happens to be Propose Day. Not everyone finds it easier to say 'I Do'. But worry not, we thought of simplifying things for you this Valentine's. 

On this Propose Day, here's a compilation of love-filled messages which you can send it to your loved ones and confess your feelings. You can share it as your Instagram or Facebook post or send it as a WhatsApp or SMS to your loved ones. 

Check it out here: 

Starting from Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day to Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally the much-awaited Valentine's Day. So, start planning your entire week according to Valentine's calendar.

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Propose Day!

 

