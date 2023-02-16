Raas' Stunning Collection to get Feature in Upcoming Prestigious Fashion Show

New Delhi: People keep their eyes peeled for fashion shows and watch them with utter excitement. Do you know why? Yes, it illustrates current trends and the walks of our favorite model. But, it's primarily enjoyed for the gorgeous and extraordinary outfits presented by a unique brand. Speaking of which, one beloved ethnic brand, Raas: The Global Naari, too, is preparing to take our breath, and how?

They are crafting a new and fresh collection of a few outfits that will reflect different types of handwork from India. Not only this, but they are also planning to incorporate some famous textile designs from other parts of the world. But what is all this hustle for? What is Raas storming? Well, they are preparing to showcase their collection at an upcoming fashion event in India. No, we aren't bluffing!

The team at this leading fashion label has already started their work and is expected to craft outfits that with amaze every mind that is going to attend that show. A little more information? Of course, petite details are in order. They are going to be focused on detailed handwork and vibrant floral prints and will try their best to capture the essence of these prints. It is a long-time dream of the people at Raas and now it's become a reality!

The team has dedicated themselves to bringing perfection in each and every bit of work, and we can bet that they have not let anyone down yet. Proof of which is their presence at last year's New York Fashion Week. Raas flabbergasted everyone with their one-of-a-kind outfits. And the most sizzling one was HALONA, a short black velvet dress with a trendy turtleneck and hand-embroidered warli artwork in gold.

Raas is founded by Shreya Patel and here's what she says about last year's astonishing glimpse at NYFW. She says, "We felt immense pride to reach such a platform that is idolized by billions. Watching the model walk in our outfits and the reaction and feedback of the guests was worth all the pain. We hope that in all the upcoming shows and fashion week, we keep the stature high!".

Many eminent faces like Masoom Minawala, Lauren Gottlieb, Adaa Khan, Sunny Leone, Talia, Zheel Patel, Shivani Bafna, Emily Shah, Kompal Matta Kapoor, Steph, Asta Darling, Hamel Patel, etc., have worn outfits from Raas!