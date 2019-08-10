Raksha Bandhan 2019: From rituals, significance to the mahurat, everything you need to know

Raksha Bandhan is a festival dedicated to all brothers and sisters to celebrate their lovely bond. This year, Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi will be celebrated on August 15 (Independence Day). The festival is about protection of good from the evil.

Sisters across the world pray for the well-being of their brothers. They tie a Rakhi on their brothers' wrists, which symbolises their bond. The brothers promise to protect and help their sisters from in every circumstance.

On the day of Rakhi, the sisters wake up early in the morning and prepare for the festival. One must put the Rakhi in a thaali with a small diya, akshat (rice mixed with turmeric), kumkum, sweets. First, pray with your entire family in front of God and perform small pooja and later, carry out the rakhi celebrations.

Post the ritual, brothers treat their sisters to gifts and sweets in return.

The mahurat of tying a rakhi starts from 5.54 am and ends in the evening at 5.59 pm. The best time to carry out the rituals is during Aparahan muhurat which falls between 1.59 pm to 4.31 pm.

The pattern of performing the rituals may vary from region to region. However, the principles remain the same.

So, here's to the special brother-sister bond. Happy Raksha Bandhan, folks!