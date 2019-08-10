close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
raksha bandhan 2019

Raksha Bandhan 2019: From rituals, significance to the mahurat, everything you need to know

Raksha Bandhan special: Sisters across the world pray for the well-being of their brothers. They tie a Rakhi on their brothers' wrists, which symbolises their bond. The brothers promise to protect and help their sisters from in every circumstance.

Raksha Bandhan 2019: From rituals, significance to the mahurat, everything you need to know
Image Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational)

Raksha Bandhan is a festival dedicated to all brothers and sisters to celebrate their lovely bond. This year, Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi will be celebrated on August 15 (Independence Day). The festival is about protection of good from the evil. 

Sisters across the world pray for the well-being of their brothers. They tie a Rakhi on their brothers' wrists, which symbolises their bond. The brothers promise to protect and help their sisters from in every circumstance. 

On the day of Rakhi, the sisters wake up early in the morning and prepare for the festival. One must put the Rakhi in a thaali with a small diya, akshat (rice mixed with turmeric), kumkum, sweets. First, pray with your entire family in front of God and perform small pooja and later, carry out the rakhi celebrations. 

Post the ritual, brothers treat their sisters to gifts and sweets in return. 

The mahurat of tying a rakhi starts from 5.54 am and ends in the evening at 5.59 pm. The best time to carry out the rituals is during Aparahan muhurat which falls between 1.59 pm to 4.31 pm. 

The pattern of performing the rituals may vary from region to region. However, the principles remain the same.

So, here's to the special brother-sister bond. Happy Raksha Bandhan, folks!

Tags:
raksha bandhan 2019rakhi 2019Raksha BandhanRakhi
Next
Story

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - August 10, 2019

Must Watch

PT1M40S

Breaking News: National Conference MPs move Supreme Court over Article 370