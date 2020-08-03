Raksha Bandhan 2020: Auspicious Muhurat, time for tying Rakhi today

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandha today, every brother-sister in the country is immersed in celebrating the essence of with familial bond. This year, Raksha Bandhan is on August 3 and there is a particular time and muhurat for tying the thread of love and protection.

Raksha Bandhan Muhurat:

Raksha Bandhan on Monday, August 3, 2020

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 09:28 AM to 09:17 PM

Duration - 11 Hours 49 Mins

Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 01:48 PM to 04:29 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 41 Mins

Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 07:10 PM to 09:17 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 07 Mins

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - 09:28 AM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha - 05:16 AM to 06:28 AM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 06:28 AM to 08:28 AM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:28 PM on Aug 02, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 09:28 PM on Aug 03, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Ritual of Raksha Bandhan:

Sisters need to prepare the Rakhi ki thaali. You need a small diya, akshat (rice mixed with turmeric), kumkum, sweets and the Rakhi.

Pray with your entire family. Offer a small pooja at your house’s temple.

After offering puja to God. Place a small wooden platform on the floor and put rangoli on all the four sides. Make your brother sit on the platform.

Both of you must then pray for each other’s well being and long life.

Apply a tilak with the kumkum on your brother’s forehead.

Then tie the Rakhi around his right wrist.

Wave the arti place in a circular pattern in front of him.

Put the akshat on his head.

Offer the sweet to your brother.

Humbly accept the gift that he has bought for you.

The pattern of performing the ritual may vary from region-to-region, but the principles remain the same.

Enjoy the beautiful estival to celebrate your bond with your sibling.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Raksha Bandhan!