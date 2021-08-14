Raksha Bandhan 2021: 5 Homemade Mithai you should try this Rakhi!

New Delhi: With the ongoing pandemic it is still difficult to think about travel and celebrations outside the home. But with the upcoming festival season just around the corner, don’t let your excitement fade away. And celebrate the beautiful festival of Raksha Bandhan, where brothers – sisters share bonds of love and protection.

On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a Rakhi (a beautifully decorated thread or bracelet) on her brother’s wrist praying for his happiness, abundance and well-being. In return, the brother gives her a gift and also promises to protection at all times.

We have brought you 5 perfect sweet recipes to try this Raksha Bandhan and surprise your family with homemade Mithai (Sweets):

1) Coconut Ladoo

This is one of the easiest mithai recipe which needs only two main ingredients. Grated coconut and condensed milk being the two. You just need to put them both in a bowl and mix until a dough is formed from which you can prepare small ladoos, and store them in fridge.

2) Seviyan Kheer

The process of making seviyan kheer is same as normal rice kheer, the only difference is that in place of rice we add seviyan. It requires wheat vermicelli, milk sugar, dry fruits and add flavor with some spices. It is a 20 min recipe which is easy and tasty.

3) Sooji Halwa Reciepe

This tasty reciepe is made using semolina which is the cream the wheat (farina), sugar, ghee and dry fruits. This is a sweet that melts in the mouth and doesn’t even take 15 mins to get ready. The tricky par is making a paste of sooji, rest you add cardamom for that extra flavor.

4) Milk Peda Reciepe

Milk Peda has a similar procedure to that of coconut ladoo, the only difference is that milk peda uses maya/khoya instead of coconut. These tasty pedas are easy to make and delicious to have. You can add dry fruits and cardamom powder for extra flavor.

5) Besan Ladoo

This mithai is the most loved sweet in India. Made with Gram (Besan) flour, powdered sugar and butter (ghee). It takes hardly 20 mins to prepare and is a reciepe that will leave every one wanting more of it. You just need to do 3 simple steps. First, make a paste of besan, then add powdered sugar and mix well, finally add some dry fruits and spices to give your personalized twist and make small ladoos.

And you’re ready with amazing homemade Besan Ke Ladoo.

Here's wishing all a very happy Raksha Bandhan!