Raksha Bandhan 2021: Bored of your festival wardrobe? Try out these out-of-box DIY ideas for a cool Rakhi look!

Raksha Bandhan is a festival which celebrates the most beautiful bond of love between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie rakhi or amulet on the wrist of their brothers, seeking a promise of protection in return. They also exchange gifts as a part of the ceremony.

All those celebrating this day, love to get dressed-up and click pictures. So, we are here to solve your most difficult quest for this Raksha Bandhan. Here are 3 most easy ways you can choose what you can wear for this Raksha Bandhan, without purchasing a new outfit.

1) Try wearing your old ethnic outfits with a twist

The simplest way to change your old outfit is by pairing them with different colours. For example, if you have all green suit, pair it with a maroon red or lemon yellow depending on the shade of green you’re wearing. The simplest way to try this is change. Try out a different dupatta. If you feel like adding on to it, try matching your earrings and bracelets.

You can also experiment wearing a different bottom, rather than a parallel or a pant, wear an ankle length sharara or a dhoti style pant with your regular Kurta. But make sure you over do it.

2) Break the way you wear your staple pieces

With YouTubers and influencers always coming up with new ways to try different garment, try one for yourself too. Have fun experimenting with different tricks and tips. You never know, you might find your own different style that would make you stand out. And make your old ethnic pieces stand out at brand new in your wardrobe.

3) Buy with intention

If you’re really looking forward to buy something new, after not being satisfied with all the experiments you try. Try to buy a piece which you can wear and style easily. Buy from a local vendor or a local business.

Try and buy a durable fabric which is good for your skin. Don’t buy a colour which you know you would not be able to wear again.

We hope, if not entire but partially we helped you to at least come to place where you know what all option you have and can try this Raksha Bandhan from your wardrobe.

Wishing you’ll a safe and sound Raksha Bandhan.