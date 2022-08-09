Raksha Bandhan 2022: Raksha Bandhan is here and it's time to get done with all the last-minute preparations. Mehendi is the symbol of good 'shagun'. And for all sisters prepping to get decked up, here are some beautiful henna/mehendi designs that you can try on this Raksha Bandhan.

Floral mehendi

Who doesn't love flowers? Even when it comes to mehendi designs, floral mehndi are a pretty choice. They are simple but look lovely. It is easy to apply - just learn to make 2-3 basic flower designs with mehndi.

Moroccan design

This is an evergreen popular design and finds its root in Middle Eastern countries. This is a more contemporary and diamond-shaped Mehendi design, which can be ideal for the Raksha Bandha festival.

Arabic design

This is another very popular mehndi design. In Arabic Mehendi, the sides of the figures are usually kept thick and thin designs are made inside them. Paisleys, florals and leaves are a part of this design.

Jewellery design

Wear a jewellery mehndi design on your hand. Minimalist and beautiful, it's a pretty design. It is a comparatively modern concept and it's like wearing jewellery on your hand.

Peacock design

A peacock-shaped pattern, this is a very popular Mehendi design is made. Draw a peacock's neck with henna and decorate the rest of its body with different designs.