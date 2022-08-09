Raksha Bandhan 2022 Mehendi designs: Try these beautiful patterns and ace your Rakhi look
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Mehendi is the synonymous with anything auspicious in the Hindu festivals and intricate Mehendi designs only enhance one's get-up. So sisters, try out these pretty mehendi designs this Rakhi
- Simple and clean designs are a rage
- Go for a contemporary design as you gear up to celebrate Rakhi
- From Arabic design to peacock pattern, different types of designs are in vogue
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Raksha Bandhan is here and it's time to get done with all the last-minute preparations. Mehendi is the symbol of good 'shagun'. And for all sisters prepping to get decked up, here are some beautiful henna/mehendi designs that you can try on this Raksha Bandhan.
Floral mehendi
Who doesn't love flowers? Even when it comes to mehendi designs, floral mehndi are a pretty choice. They are simple but look lovely. It is easy to apply - just learn to make 2-3 basic flower designs with mehndi.
Moroccan design
This is an evergreen popular design and finds its root in Middle Eastern countries. This is a more contemporary and diamond-shaped Mehendi design, which can be ideal for the Raksha Bandha festival.
Arabic design
This is another very popular mehndi design. In Arabic Mehendi, the sides of the figures are usually kept thick and thin designs are made inside them. Paisleys, florals and leaves are a part of this design.
Jewellery design
Wear a jewellery mehndi design on your hand. Minimalist and beautiful, it's a pretty design. It is a comparatively modern concept and it's like wearing jewellery on your hand.
Peacock design
A peacock-shaped pattern, this is a very popular Mehendi design is made. Draw a peacock's neck with henna and decorate the rest of its body with different designs.
