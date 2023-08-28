Raksha Bandhan 2023: 8 Unique Gift Ideas For Your Extraordinary Sisters

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan is a time to celebrate the cherished bond between siblings. Show your appreciation and love with thoughtful gifts that speak volumes. From personalized keepsakes to stylish accessories, gift these tokens of affection to make this Raksha Bandhan truly special.

1. Travel Kit

The compact kit contains innovative toilet, safety, and personal hygiene solutions to empower a traveler. The 8 products included in the kit by Sirona offer what you need when you are out and about traveling the world. Perfect for sisters who are travel enthusiasts! This contains products like sanitary disposal bags, Peebuddy, Before & after toilet spray, Toilet seat covers, Intimate wipes, Period pain relief patches, Pepper spray and underarm sweat pads. This thoughtfully curated box has all the products you need when out and about traveling the world.



2. Floor Puzzles & Games

As Rakshabandhan is around the corner, the anticipation of sharing heartfelt gifts fills the air. Skillmatics presents “Piece & Play” a giant floor puzzle and a game, all in one! Assemble the puzzle and learn all about underwater animals with a search-and-find game that has 2 ways to play! It includes 48 Jumbo Puzzle Pieces, 30 Double-sided Game Cards, and an Instruction Manual.

3. Headphones

Rakshabandhan, the cherished festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, was just around the corner. Bringing you the world-class noise-cancelling headphones from the house of Crossbeats. With up to 40dB noise canceling and 60-200Hz bass compositions, this is a headphone waiting to Roar in its own silence. You get both Ambient and ANC mode on the headphones with preset equalizers to give you the studio performance everywhere you go.

4. Skincare Products

Akihi's Genie in a Bottle serum is engrossed with a perfect combination of repairing the skin hydrating it and keeping it healthy. It contains ceramide that helps in reducing radicals in the skin that destroys elastin and collagen which results in making the skin plump and firm. Hyaluronic acid is vital for healthy and hydrated skin as it helps keep the skin moisturized while keeping it protected and acts as a skin barrier.

5. Perfumes

Engage Verona for Women is a classic day fragrance with a concoction of citrusy, fruity, and floral notes. The addictive musk and nutmeg notes infused with sandalwood make it playful and fresh. The brand also offers a memorable night fragrance for women.

6. Home Decor

"Home is the first place where our hearts belong." This quote throws light on one of the most dynamic, carefree phases of our lives that we all wish to go back to. The wish for a beautiful home is every person’s aspiration on this planet. Gift some amazing home decor products from The Feel Good Studio and pamper your sister with beautiful pieces for her room.

7. All-in-one Hamper

Raksha Bandhan is not complete without something sweet and Soco by Seven Seas is the perfect choice for your festive delicacies that are a harmonious blend of traditional craftsmanship and innovative flavours. This Rakhi, look no further for gifting as Soco by Seven Seas is your ultimate solution. Gift the perfect package filled with handcrafted sumptuous sweets to your caring brother or sister.

8. Kurti Sets For Little Ones

As the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan draws near, Twinning is a major trend for this festival! Another way to stand out from the crowd could be if you coordinate your outfit with your brother’s. LQ Milano brings ethnic collection Sets for girls and boys for twinning on this festivities.