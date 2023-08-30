Raksha Bandhan 2023: What Is The Shubh Muhurat To Tie Rakhi To Your Brother? Know The Auspicious Timings

Raksha Bandhan is a lovely reminder of the cherished relationships between siblings. The promise of protection and love is symbolised by the "Rakhi," or holy thread when it is knotted. The "Raksha Bandhan" event will be brief, just like it was the year before. Whether Raksha Bandhan occurs on August 30 or August 31, there is a two-day coincidence for the festival this year just like last.

To clear up this confusion, Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of the All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, offers his views on the auspicious Muhurat and rituals linked to Raksha Bandhan.

According to Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the Shravan month's Purnima. And this time the full moon is starting from 10:59 in the day on the 30th, which lasts till 7:06 am on the 31st, and Bhadra Kaal ends.



What is the best time to tie Rakhi to your brother?

Purnima Begins: 30, August 2023 at 10:59 am

Purnima Ends: 30 August 2023 at 7:06 am

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat on August 30, 2023

TIME BEGINS: 9:03 pm

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat on August 31, 2023

TIME ENDS: 7:06 am

Raksha Bandhan: Rakhi Tying Rituals

In general, Udiya Tithi is mostly taken into account for the majority of auspicious events. This has been the case for a while in states like Delhi, Himachal, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. Udaya Tithi is regarded as the festival's date in each of these states.

● Raksha Bandhan should be celebrated only during the auspicious Muhurat, mentioned above.

● On this day, get up early in the morning take a bath and sprinkle Gangajal all over the house.

● After taking a bath, summon the deities and seek their blessings by offering water to the Sun God.

● Rakhi, Akshat, Sweets and Roli should all be kept in a copper or brass plate which serves as a Rakhi plate.

● On Raksha Bandhan, dedicate the Raksha Sutra to the Gods to complete the ritual. While tying Rakhi, keep in mind that the brother's face should be towards the east.

● First of all, sisters apply Tilak on the forehead of the brother, then tie Rakhi on the wrist.

● While tying Rakhi, the head of the Brother must be covered with a cloth.

● Sisters tie rakhi on the right hand of their brother. After that, sweets are distributed among the family members.

Raksha Bandhan: Don’ts to Keep in Mind

● First and most important is that, avoid tying Rakhi during the Bhadra period.

● Sister should not tie Rakhi without taking a bath and without worshipping the deities.

● Rakhi is considered a sacred thread so do not tie Rakhi which are in the form of fancy bands or made of materials like artificial leather.

● Rakhi with a sharp edge should not be tied.

Last but not least, celebrating Rakhi during the correct Muhurat when the stars are aligned adds an added element of mystery to this cherished occasion. Following the traditions that are ingrained in our traditions and culture and represent the relationship that unites the two siblings makes it even more lovely.

So let's keep in mind that Raksha Bandhan is more than simply an occasion; rather, it is a symbol of our ideals of compassion, protection, and togetherness.