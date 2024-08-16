Raksha Bandhan 2024: Significance, History & Ways To Celebrate

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is a Hindu holiday that celebrates the tie between siblings. When a sister puts a "Rakhi" around her brother's wrist, he promises to look out for her. The festival's primary symbol is the sacred thread, rakhi, which stands for love and protection between siblings.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Significance

The main purpose of Raksha Bandhan is to celebrate the relationship between siblings, when sisters adorn their brothers' wrists with rakhis as a show of affection, protection, and care. Brothers swear to safeguard their sisters and return the favour by giving presents. It displays support for one another and improves sibling bonds. The celebration has expanded throughout time to include friends, cousins, and even people who identify as siblings, bridging cultural and biological divides. Raksha Bandhan, an occasion steeped in Indian tradition, serves as a reminder of the value of fostering relationships while highlighting the principles of family, love, and unity.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: History

The origins of Raksha Bandhan can be traced back more than 6,000 years to the Aryan culture. India's diverse cultures are reflected in the festival customs that differ throughout the country. Its importance is emphasised by several historical legends. In one story, Lord Krishna made a promise to defend Draupadi when she was being insulted by the Kauravas, after she tore her saree to bandage his damaged finger. A different story has it that Lord Vishnu returned to Vaikuntam as a result of Goddess Lakshmi giving King Bali a Rakhi. In addition, Alexander the Great's wife delivered a Rakhi to King Puru, who honoured the pact during combat, and Rani Karnawati of Mewar sent one to the Mughal Emperor Humayun for protection. These tales emphasise the love, solidarity, and protection that are important to Rakhi.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Ways To Celebrate