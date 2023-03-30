Ram Navami 2023: How This Day Has A Divine Connection With Shirdi Sai Baba

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ram Navami is being celebrated with much gusto and fervour across the nation on March 30, this year. After the 9 days of Chaitra Navratri festival, Lord Rama's birthday concludes the festivity. Lord Rama's birthday, also known as Ram Navami is revered across the globe and massively celebrated in different parts of the country with preparations taking place days in advance. The day holds utmost significance in the temple town of Shirdi, Maharashtra.

RAM NAVAMI IN SHIRDI SAI BABA TEMPLE

It is believed that Shird Sai Baba took Mahasamadhi on the day of Vijayadashami or Dussehra. Therefore, during the Chaitra Navratri which falls in March-April, the Ram Navami day is celebrated as Sai Baba's Birthday as well. The Sharad Navratri culminating on Dussehra is the day when Baba went Antardhyan.

Both days are massively observed in Shirdi Sai Baba Temple temple where devotees make long queues just to get a glimpse and blessings of the lord.

SAI BABA OF SHIRDI

The name Sai was given to him by Mhalsapati upon his arrival in the temple town of Shirdi as not much is known about Sai's birth. According to Sai Satcharita, Baba came to Shirdi when he was only 16-year-old. It is believed that he came along with a man who was coming for a wedding to the place. Many believe that Baba's date of birth happens to be September 28, 1835.

There is still no definitive date that can claim Baba's birthday.

THE LEGEND OF RAM NAVAMI CELEBRATIONS:

Baba's ardent follower named Gopalrao Gund was childless for a long time and finally was blessed with a son. To offer his thanks to Baba, seeking blessings for the newborn baby too, he took Baba's permission to organise a thanksgiving fair which coincided with Urus, a festival of Muslims in honour of a Sufi saint.

As per Sai Charitra's book, the day for the Urus was fixed on Ram Navami, after having a consultation with Sai Baba. It seems he had some purpose behind this, viz. the unification of the two festivals, the Urus and the Ram Navami and the unification of the two communities – the Hindus and the Mohammedens. As future events showed, this end or object was duly achieved.

Gopalrao Gund had a friend by the name Damu Anna Kasar of Ahmednagar. He also was similarly unhappy in the matter of progeny, though he had two wives. He too was blessed by Sai Baba with sons and Mr. Gund prevailed upon his friend to prepare and supply one flag for the procession of the fair. He also succeeded in inducing Mr Nanasaheb Nimonkar to supply another flag. Both these flags were taken in procession through the village and finally, fixed at the two corners of the Masjid, which is called by Sai Baba as ‘Dwarkamai’. This is being done even now.

Sai Baba of Shirdi is a spiritual figure worshipped across the globe. The saint or fakir of Shirdi has an ocean of devotees scattered in every corner of the world. Baba's teachings and learnings have travelled over the years and people irrespective of their religion have shown utmost faith in the Satguru.

SANDAL PROCESSION IN SHIRDI

An excerpt from Sai Charitra mentions:

There was another procession which was started in this fair. The idea of ‘Sandal’ procession originated with one Mr. Amir Shakkar Dalal, a Mohammeden Bhakta from Korhla. This procession is held in honour of great Muslim Saints. Sandal i.e. Chandan paste and scrappings are put in the Thali (flat dishes) with incense burning before them and carried in procession to the accompaniment of band and music through the village and then, after returning to the Masjid, the contents of the dishes are thrown on the ‘Nimbar’ (niche) and walls of the Masjid.

This work was managed by Mr. Amir Shakkar for the first three years and then afterwards, by his wife. So, on the same day the two processions, the ‘Flags’ by the Hindus and ‘Sandal’ by the Muslims, went on side by side and are still going on without any problem.

Sai Baba made Dwarkamai masjid his abode and on Ram Navami day, flags are changed there.

With many more legends and events which unfolded post this, according to Sai Charitra, from 1912, the Ram Navami festival was thus going on, the procession of the two flags by day and that of the ‘Sandal’ by night, went off with the usual pomp and show. From this time onwards, the ‘Urus of Baba’ was transformed into the Ram Navami festival.

Therefore, to date on Ram Navami and Urus, Shirdi sees huge celebrations in place. God Is One' was his motto and 'Sabka Malik Ek', Allah Malik favourite epigrams associated with Sai Baba of Shirdi.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Ram Navami and Sai Baba's Birthday!