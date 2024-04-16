Ram Navami 2024: What Is Correct Puja Muhurat? Know Significance, Puja Vidhi And More

Ram Navami 2024: Ram Navami is an important Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Rama, which will be observed on April 17, coinciding with the conclusion of Chaitra Navratri. This year, Chaitra Navratri began on April 9 and will end on April 17, encapsulating nine days dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga. Ram Navami is celebrated with zeal across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and among Hindu communities worldwide. Devotees participate in temple ceremonies, perform pujas, observe fasts, and chant mantras to honour Lord Rama.

Ram Navami 2024: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi begins at 1:23 PM on April 16 and concludes at 3:14 PM on April 17. The prime time for Ram Navami puja is between 11:03 AM and 1:36 PM on April 17, with the exact moment of Lord Rama’s birth celebrated at 12:21 PM. The optimal period for puja, known as the Madhyanha Muhurat, spans from 9:57 AM to 12:31 PM.

Ram Navami: Historical Significance

The Ram Navami festival honours the birth of Lord Rama, revered as an embodiment of truth and righteousness. Celebrated for his adherence to dharma, exemplary conduct, and virtuous life, the festival reflects on Lord Rama's era and the triumph of good over evil.

This year's festivities are particularly momentous, as they are the first to occur after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 23, 2024. In celebration, the Uttar Pradesh government has organized elaborate preparations in Ayodhya, the legendary birthplace of Lord Ram.

Ram Navami: Puja Vidhi

Worshippers wake up early, perform ablutions, and wear clean clothes.

- Clean the area designated for worship before placing the idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman.

- Conduct the detailed ritual puja that includes:

Offering roli (sacred thread)

Applying sandalwood paste

Lighting incense

Decorating with flowers and garlands

- Emphasize the use of basil leaves and lotus flowers in the offerings.

- Include readings from the Ramcharitmanas and the Ramayana during the puja.

- End the ceremony with an aarti dedicated to Lord Rama and his companions.

- Donate the sanctified food among all participants after the puja.

