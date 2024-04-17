Advertisement
RAM NAVAMI

Ram Navami 2024: What To Offer Lord Rama In Bhog? Know Auspicious Timings And Significance Of Celebrations

To attain the blessings of Shri Ram, prepare kheer. The auspicious time for puja is from 11:00 AM to 1:25 PM. Know all about the auspicious day.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 06:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ram Navami 2024: What To Offer Lord Rama In Bhog? Know Auspicious Timings And Significance Of Celebrations Offer him a tulsi (basil) garland during puja (Image credit: ANI)

Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 17th. This year, the auspicious time for worshipping Lord Ram will be from 11:00 AM to 1:25 PM on April 17th. According to the Indian calendar, Lord Ram's birth time is considered to be between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM during the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. According to the Vedic Scientific Research Institute (I-Serve), the Tara Mandal software states that Lord Ram was born on January 10, 5114 BCE in Ayodhya, situated on the banks of the Sarayu River.

According to the Ramayana, Lord Vishnu incarnated as a human being (Ram) for the protection of the earth. All the gods went to Lord Brahma to seek liberation from the danger of Ravana. Due to the boon of Brahma, Lord Vishnu manifested himself and said that he would incarnate as Ram (a human being). Later, Shri Ram killed Ravana in battle.

Lord Ram is also known by other names such as Raman, Ramar, and Ramachandra. There are many examples of his righteousness, wisdom, and justice in the story of Shri Ram, which inspires humanity as a whole. Therefore, Ram Navami is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Things You Must To Seek Lord Rama's Blessings

As per Astrologer Praduman Suri, "To attain the blessings of Shri Ram, prepare kheer. The auspicious time for puja is from 11:00 AM to 1:25 PM. Know all about the auspicious day." Moreover, these activities should definitely be performed on Ram Navami:

- On the day of Ram Navami, devotees sing hymns and listen to the Ramayana, fulfilling every desire. Lord Shri Ram is especially fond of rice pudding. If you want to please him, be sure to offer him kheer (a sweet dish made of rice and milk). By doing so, one quickly receives Lord Ram's blessings, fulfilling all desires.

- Offer him a tulsi (basil) garland during puja. Tulsi is considered very important in the worship of Lord Ram.

- Buy copies of the Ramayana and offer them to religious organizations. The Ramayana is a significant repository of Lord Ram's stories.

- Feeding the needy can also please Lord Ram.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)

