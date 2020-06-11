Ram Prasad Bismil's 123rd birth anniversary: India remembers the freedom fighter's valour

New Delhi: Ram Prasad Bismil played a significant role in India’s struggle for independence and on Thursday (June 11), on the freedom fighter’s 123rd birth anniversary, India salutes his valour. People from all walks of life saluted Bismil, highlighting his bravery in India's freedom movement.

Bismil, a poet-turned-revolutionary, was born in 1897 in Shahjahanpur. He is credited as one of the key persons to have given impetus to the country's struggle to free itself from decades of colonial rule. Kakori conspiracy, of which Bismal was one of the masterminds, is still considered one of the most brazen acts of defiance against an unjust and harsh British rule here. He was joined by Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqullah Khan, Roshan Singh and other revolutionaries.

Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan and Roshan Singh were given death sentence by British government for their involvement in the conspiracy while Azad had managed to dodge the police after looting the treasury.

While Bismil is best remembered for his unwavering love for the country, he also had a much-appreciated poetic side and had published a collection of his poems.

The freedom fighter had also published a pamphlet titled ‘Deshvasiyon ke nam sandesh’. He translated some of Bengali books too. Besides these, a collection of poems – ‘Man Ki Lahar’ and ‘Swadeshi Rang’ was also written by him.

“Sarfarosh ki Tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai, dekhna ki zor kitna baazu-e-qatil mein hai” - these immortal lines were also popularised by Bismil.

Here’s how Twitter bowed down to Ram Prasad Bismil and his struggle:

Tributes to RAM PRASAD BISMIL on his Birth anniversary.

A revolutionary who sought nothing but freedom, he often employed poetry as his weapon of choice in the fight against the imperialist forces. pic.twitter.com/KqpCV5rL29 — Satish Machra (@MachraSatish) June 11, 2020

Tributes in the feet of Shaheed Ram Prasad Bismil on his Birth Anniversary today 11th June. His Sacrifice & martyrdom always inspire us to work for nation #VandeMataram pic.twitter.com/UOPrev6Igt — ArjunRaj (@ArjunRa24109579) June 11, 2020

Remembering Ram Prasad Bismil, the great revolutionary leader of India’s struggle for independence, on his birth anniversary today. He was a brave patriot who sacrificed his life for the freedom of the motherland. He was also a talented poet who wrote extensively about freedom. pic.twitter.com/xBFwV7tCiR — Viswanath Sarode (@ViswanathSarod2) June 11, 2020

1n 1997, on Bismil's birth centenary year, the government had issued a multicoloured commemorative postal stamp.