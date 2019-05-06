Ramadan 2019: Best WhatsApp, Facebook and Text messages for your loved ones

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramazan or Ramadan is here and it is that time of the year when Muslims across the globe will observe a 30-day long fast, also known as Rozas. In India, Ramzan will commence from May 7 but in UAE and other European countries, it began on May, 2019.

In Kerala, the holy month started a day in advance on May 5, 2019.

This Ramazan, may Allah shower you with prosperity, good health and wealth. Ramzan Mubarak!

Ramadan Kareem to you and your family!

Let there be love, light, peace and prosperity. Ramazan Mubarak!

Hope the light of Allah illuminate your world and bless your family. Happy Ramzan!

On this Ramadan, here's wishing for a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, happiness, health and prosperity. Allah bless you and your family!

