हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramadan 2022

Ramadan 2022 starts on April 2: Sehri and iftar timings in Delhi, fasting dos and don'ts during holy month of Ramzan

Ramzan or Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds great significance for the Muslim community across the globe. 

Ramadan 2022 starts on April 2: Sehri and iftar timings in Delhi, fasting dos and don&#039;ts during holy month of Ramzan
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay representational image

New Delhi: The most important and revered holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan begins in India from April 2 this year. After 30 days of Shaban, the moon will be sighted in India on April 2 and from the next day, Muslims in the country will begin their Rozas (fasts) i.e April 3 respectively. The sighting of the moon ushers the holy month of Ramazan.

RAMADAN OR RAMAZAN 2022 CELEBRATIONS:

Ramzan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds great significance for the Muslim community across the globe. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe the fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

Ramadan word has the Arabic root ramida or ar-ramad, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of the Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah. 

SEHRI AND IFTAR TIMINGS IN DELHI ON APRIL 2, 2022: 

As per Islamic Hijri date 29 Shaban 1443; New Delhi Sehri time is 04:50 am and Iftar time 6:41 pm. (time courtesy: Hamariweb.com)

ROZA (Fasting) Dos and Don'ts:

All those who are fasting during the daytime are allowed to eat only after sunset. However, there are certain parameters and some are given the relaxation of not keeping fast the entire day. People who suffer from any illness, or those who are travelling, elderly people, pregnant women and those going through their menstrual cycle are barred from keeping a fast.

Thus, people celebrate the festival lavishly by wearing new clothes, offering Namaz, eating together after sunset and greeting 'Ramazan Mubarak' which completes on the day of Eid!

Ramzan Mubarak to all!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ramadan 2022Ramadan 2022 timingsRamzan 2022iftar timingsSehri timingsRamzan Mubarakramadan greetingsRozaFasting Ritualsehri iftar delhi timings
Next
Story

Hindu New Year 2022 today: Navreh, Cheti Chand, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi - How the nation celebrates!

Must Watch

PT4M14S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Imran Khan said, Captain keeps planning