Ramadan Kareem: Wish your loved ones with these beautiful Ramzan greetings

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan has begun from April 24 and it is that time of the year when Muslims across the globe observe a 30-day fast, known as Rozas and praying for forgiveness. In India, the moon was sighted in Kerala and Karnataka on Thursday (April 23) evening, thereby declaring Ramadan beginning from April 24.

The sighting of the moon ushers the holy month of Ramazan. Muslims observe fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

Amid the lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, if you are away from your loved ones, do not worry, send them these heartfelt Ramadan Kareem greetings and share the bond of love through social distancing.

This Ramazan, may Allah shower you with prosperity, good health and wealth. Ramzan Mubarak!

Ramadan Kareem to you and your family!

Let there be love, light, peace and prosperity. Ramzan Mubarak!

Hope the light of Allah illuminate your world and bless your family. Happy Ramzan!

On this Ramadan, here's wishing for a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, happiness, health and prosperity. Allah bless you and your family!

This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts for about 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

Ramadan word has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

Here's wishing Ramzan Mubarak to all our readers!