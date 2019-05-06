close

Ramadan Mubarak

Ramadan Mubarak! Bollywood celebs shower Ramazan wishes on Twitter

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramazan or Ramadan is here and to extend their wishes, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to Emraan Hashmi, Urmila Matondkar—everyone shared their messages and wishes on Twitter.

Let's check out who said what:

The sighting of the moon ushers the holy month of Ramazan. However, in Kerala, it started a day in advance on May 5. In India Ramadan or Ramazan will begin from May 7 and May 6 for UAE and European countries. After 30 days of Shaban, the moon will be sighted in India on May 6 and from the next day, Muslims in the country will begin their Rozas (fasts).

Ramzan or Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds a great significance for the Muslim community across the globe. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

People practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

 

 

 

