Ramadan Mubarak! Bollywood celebs shower Ramazan wishes on Twitter

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramazan or Ramadan is here and to extend their wishes, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to Emraan Hashmi, Urmila Matondkar—everyone shared their messages and wishes on Twitter.

Let's check out who said what:

T 3155 - Ramadan greetings .. love peace and understanding pic.twitter.com/Lj9HPbu943 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2019

#RamadanKareem to everyone who’s fasting this month! May you have a holy and blessed Ramadan with your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MpFePcvYJF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 6, 2019

#RamadanMubarak to all. May all your prayers be answered. pic.twitter.com/54dB28uF0M — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) May 6, 2019

May this Ramadan be a month of blessings, a month full of forgiveness and guidances for you and your family pic.twitter.com/rF91LIHFfo — Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) May 6, 2019

Ramzan Mubarak ! Ramadan Kareem ! Heartiest best wishes for a blessed month of fasting ,feasting n blessings!! No matter what the language wishing only love n peace for All !! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) May 6, 2019

The sighting of the moon ushers the holy month of Ramazan. However, in Kerala, it started a day in advance on May 5. In India Ramadan or Ramazan will begin from May 7 and May 6 for UAE and European countries. After 30 days of Shaban, the moon will be sighted in India on May 6 and from the next day, Muslims in the country will begin their Rozas (fasts).

Ramzan or Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds a great significance for the Muslim community across the globe. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

People practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.