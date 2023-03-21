Ramadan 2023 Begins On March 22 In India, Dos And Don'ts; Healthy Eating During Rozas

Ramadan 2023 Date, India Timings: The Islamic holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan in India will begin this year on March 22, after the sighting of the moon over Mecca. In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan is expected to begin on March 23 (a day after), followed by Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21. The sighting of the moon ushers the holy month of Ramazan. Ramzan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds great significance for the Muslim community across the globe.

RAMADAN FASTING RITUALS

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe the fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah. Muslims across the globe seek Allah's forgiveness and ask for his guidance. They also observe a month-long fast which starts before sunrise and ends at sunset each day.

RAMADAN HEALTHY EATING

Before starting their fast, Muslims eat a pre-dawn meal called sehri or suhoor, to help their body get nutrition to stay without food for long hours. The fast is broken at the time of dusk with a feasty meal generally, which is called Iftar.

Fasting long hours can be hard hence it is important to eat healthy and wholesome food items to nourish your body.

As Ramadan falls in the scorching summers, keep yourself hydrated by adding a lot of water rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber and tomatoes in your diet and try to stay away from deep-fried salty food items that make you feel thirsty.

RAMADAN ROZA DO's AND DON'TS

All those who are fasting during the daytime are allowed to eat only after sunset. However, there are certain parameters and some are given the relaxation of not keeping fast the entire day. People who suffer from any illness, or those who are travelling, elderly people, pregnant women and those going through their menstrual cycle are barred from keeping a fast.

Thus, people celebrate the festival lavishly by wearing new clothes, offering Namaz, eating together after sunset and greeting 'Ramazan Mubarak' which completes on the day of Eid.