Ramzan 2023 Sehri Recipe: Try Delicious And Easy To Make Orange Carrot Kheer With Oats Recipe At Home

Ramadan 2023 India: The Islamic holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan in India began this year on March 22. The sighting of the moon ushers the holy month of Ramazan. Ramzan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds great significance for the Muslim community across the globe. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe the fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah. Muslims across the globe seek Allah's forgiveness and ask for his guidance. They also observe a month-long fast which starts before sunrise and ends at sunset each day.

Ramzan is a time for reflection, spiritual growth and strengthening bonds with family and friends. For individuals observing the fast during this period, Sehri is a crucial meal consumed before sunrise that provides the necessary nourishment and energy, to keep you going. Today, let's take a look at this yummy and easy-to-make Quaker Oats Sehri recipe of Orange Carrot Kheer:

Quaker Oats Orange Carrot Kheer Recipe:

Instructions | Serves 2

1. Roast 15g, Quaker Oats.

2. Boil 300ml skimmed milk.

3. Add grated carrots & simmer for 10 minutes.

4. Add roasted Quaker Oats & stir.

5. When Kheer thickens, add honey (optional), cardamom powder and orange zest.

6. Cook for few minutes, stirring constantly.

7. Add chopped almonds and serve hot.

Before starting their fast, Muslims eat a pre-dawn meal called Sehri or Suhoor, to help their body get nutrition to stay without food for long hours. The fast is broken at the time of dusk with a feasty meal generally, which is called Iftar.

Fasting long hours can be hard hence it is important to eat healthy and wholesome food items to nourish your body.

Ramazan Mubarak To All!