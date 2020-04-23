हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ramadan 2020

Ramzan greetings: Twitterati trend Ramadan 2020 as Islamic holy month expected to begin from April 24

As the Islamic month is about to begin, Twitterati thronged the micro-blogging site and conveyed best wishes.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan is about to begin from April 24 this year, as per the moon sighting on Thursday (April 23). Muslims across the globe observe fast during this 30-day period which is known as Rozas. 

As the Islamic month is about to begin, Twitterati thronged the micro-blogging site and conveyed best wishes. Take a look: 

The sighting of the moon ushers the holy month of Ramazan. Muslims observe fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts for about 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

Ramadan word has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

All those who are fasting during the daytime and are allowed to eat only after sunset. However, there are certain parameters and some are given the relaxation of not keeping the fast the entire day. People who suffer from any illness, or those who are travelling, elderly people, pregnant women and those going through their menstrual cycle are barred from keeping a fast.

Thus, people celebrate the festival lavishly by wearing new clothes, offering Namaz, eating together after sunset and greeting 'Ramazan Mubarak' which completes on the day of Eid!

 

