Ramzan greetings: Twitterati trend Ramadan 2020 as Islamic holy month expected to begin from April 24

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan is about to begin from April 24 this year, as per the moon sighting on Thursday (April 23). Muslims across the globe observe fast during this 30-day period which is known as Rozas.

As the Islamic month is about to begin, Twitterati thronged the micro-blogging site and conveyed best wishes. Take a look:

Ramadan is the best month and the chance to ask Allah for forgiveness... Thank him for the Blessings and for keep you alive till this moment

RAMADAN KAREEM #Ramadan2020# pic.twitter.com/OgLuxEtYRH — Dr. Ahmed (@AhmedIDavid) April 23, 2020

I'm strongly sure that the blessings of Ramadan will kill the epidemic disease like Corona. insha'Allah#Ramadan2020 pic.twitter.com/1tcT3N2LQt — S O H A I L ( ) (@Msohailsays) April 23, 2020

"When Ramadhan arrives the gates of Paradise are opened and the gates of hell are locked up and satans are put in chains." - Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him)#Ramadan2020 pic.twitter.com/I1VMIkaXY8#Ramadan2020 — A.Y.O.M.I.D.E (@fateedex_mac) April 23, 2020

23.4.2020 Quran Tips for #Ramadan2020 1. Don't be overwhelmed (number of pages/length)

2. Plan ahead & structure a realistic plan (around working hours) Take it one day at a time. Daily aim to finish at least once in Ramadan: 20 pages/day Slowly, but surely inshaaAllah. — Dr.Anwar Fazal (@DrAnwarFazal) April 23, 2020

I wish all Muslims a wonderful and blessed time during these holy days. May you all be loved, grateful, safe and most importantly healthy. I hope you all find peace in yourself -

#Ramadan2020 pic.twitter.com/gBLcWVDkCb — Piia (@PiiaMay) April 23, 2020

The sighting of the moon ushers the holy month of Ramazan. Muslims observe fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts for about 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

Ramadan word has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

All those who are fasting during the daytime and are allowed to eat only after sunset. However, there are certain parameters and some are given the relaxation of not keeping the fast the entire day. People who suffer from any illness, or those who are travelling, elderly people, pregnant women and those going through their menstrual cycle are barred from keeping a fast.

Thus, people celebrate the festival lavishly by wearing new clothes, offering Namaz, eating together after sunset and greeting 'Ramazan Mubarak' which completes on the day of Eid!