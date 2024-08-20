Rare Supermoon: Blue Moon Set To Illuminate The Sky; Everything You Need To Know

On August 19, skywatchers are in for a spectacular sight as they will witness one of the largest and brightest moons of 2024—a supermoon. A supermoon appears significantly larger in the sky because it is at its closest point to Earth during its full phase.

This event is even more special as it combines a Supermoon with a Blue Moon, a rare astronomical occurrence that happens only a few times every few decades. The full moon in August is traditionally known as the "Sturgeon Moon," so this Supermoon Blue Moon is also referred to as a "Sturgeon Moon."

What Is Blue Moon?

Despite its name, a Blue Moon has nothing to do with the moon's color. According to Space.com, there are two types of Blue Moons: seasonal and monthly. A seasonal Blue Moon occurs when a season has four full moons, and the third one is labeled as such. This traditional definition will be exemplified on August 19. The second type, a monthly Blue Moon, refers to the second full moon within a single calendar month. This definition emerged from a misinterpretation of the original concept but is now widely accepted as an alternative meaning.

Retired NASA Program Executive Gordon Johnston said, "Although it will not look blue, as the third full Moon in a season with four full Moons, this will be a Blue Moon. The first recorded use of 'Blue Moon' in English dates from 1528."

How To Watch?

This Supermoon will be visible on August 19 and will appear full in the sky for three days. It is expected to reach its peak at 11:56 pm IST on Monday.

To get the best view of the Supermoon, the BBC recommends choosing a location with minimal air pollution and a clear view of the horizon. Experts suggest that the Supermoon will be most visible shortly after it rises in the southeast and east of the sky. Therefore, it's important to find an open area free from city lights for the best experience.

Although you can view a Supermoon with the naked eye, using a telescope or binoculars can enhance the experience by revealing more details on the moon's surface. It's also a good idea to check the local weather forecast to ensure that clouds won’t obstruct your view.

Experts recommend allowing your eyes time to adjust to the darkness, as your vision will gradually improve. It takes about 10 minutes for color vision to adapt, while black-and-white vision may take an hour or more. To preserve your night vision, minimize exposure to bright lights.

Next Supermoon

In 2024, there will be three additional supermoons. The closest full moon of the year will be the Hunter's Moon on October 17. Another notable full moon will be the Harvest Moon on September 17, which will not only be one of the year's most prominent full moons but will also experience a partial eclipse as part of it moves into Earth's shadow. The final supermoon of the year will take place on November 15.