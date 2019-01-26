Republic Day 2018: 5 Best patriotic songs of all times

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 70th Republic Day and there is patriotic fervour all around. The 26th day of January is marked as a historic one for India because our Constitution came into force in 1950 on this day. India attained freedom from the British rule on August 15, 1947, and these two days are of great significance to us.

Here's looking at some of the best patriotic songs that will reignite your love for the country:

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Music maestro A R Rahman had released his album Vande Mataram on the Golden Jubilee anniversary of India's independence in 1997 and the song was a part of it. The song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' has been instrumental in instilling a sense of patriotic pride and national unity amongst the people of India.

Ye Jo Des Hai Tera

'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from the 2004 film Swades starring Shah Rukh Khan is the perfect background music to set the tone for Republic Day. This song was also an AR Rehman's composition.

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola' from the movie 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' is perfect for the Republic Day playlist. The song was revamped from the old version with a fresh tone and stole millions of heart. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Manmohan Waris under AR Rehman's direction, the song is worth listening to on January 26.

Ae Mere Pyare Watan

Ae Mere Pyare Watan by maestro Manna De from 1961 released 'Kabuliwala' is an emotional number and truly epitomises the spirit of patriotism.

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai

This soft and slow number from 'Roja', that showcases Kashmir during the early 90s, is a beautiful composition and will inspire a nationalistic fervour in you. Worth to be played on Republic Day.

Apart from these, several other numbers like 'Zindagi Maut Na Banjaye' from 'Sarfarosh', the title song of 'Rang De Basanti', the title song of 'Chak De! India', Shankar Mahadevan's 'Hindustan Meri Jaan' and Fanna's 'Desh Rangeela' promote brotherhood and unity and will set you in the mood for Republic Day celebrations.

So tune into these songs to evoke your nationalistic spirit. Happy Republic Day 2019 to all!