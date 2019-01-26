Republic Day 2019: Best Whatsapp messages, SMS that evoke patriotism

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 70th Republic Day and there is patriotic fervour all around. The 26th day of January is marked as a historic one for India because our Constitution came into force in 1950 on this day. India attained freedom from the British rule on August 15, 1947, and these two days are of great significance to us.

It is a moment of great pride and joy for every Indian indeed. And as we celebrate our R-Day, let us wish each other with messages that ignite patriotism.

1) This Republic Day, let us recall glorious moments of the past, remember all those who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle to help our nation attain freedom. Jai Hind.

2) As our nation turns 70, let us all unite to make India the most beautiful nation in this world. Jai Hind.

3) This Republic Day, let us pledge to keep our neighborhood clean and tidy. This would, in turn, keep diseases at bay and make India prettier and healthier. Jai Hind.

4) Republic day is not just about flaunting our patriotic zest or a one-day celebration. We shall understand the true meaning of Independence only if we acknowledge the selfless sacrifices of freedom fighters, the thankless services of our defense forces and the infinite contributions of our farmers. Ignite the undying spirit of nationalism within. Jai Hind.

5) We can contribute a lot towards nation-building by:

- paying our taxes on time

- taking care of public property

- taking an active part in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

- preserving national monuments and heritage sites

- celebrating the diverse cultures and traditions of our country

And last but not the least, respecting the law of the land. Jai Hind.

6) As she turns 71, let us pledge to walk towards the path of development and bring glory to Mother India. And before we celebrate her 75th birth anniversary, let us promise to make her a superpower. ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha, Hindustan Humara’ indeed. Jai Hind.

7) Paint me saffron, Paint me white, Paint me green. This Republic Day, Dear Mother India, paint me with the joyful colours that define the diverse beauties of our multi-cultural nation. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

8) Our great epics, philosophy, discoveries, education and spirituality have inspired mankind across the globe. I take pride in being a part of a nation that has spread the ethos of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam. And as Mother India turns 71, here’s wishing one and all a very Happy Republic Dat

9) जननी जन्मभूमिश्च स्वर्गादपि गरीयसी

10) Only by preserving our culture, tradition, ideology and values shall we be able to uphold the dignity of individuality of our country. So there is a need to instil pride among today’s generation by reviving our native languages, food, music, dance, arts and attire. Go the desi way! Take pride in being an Indian.

A very Republic Day to everyone.

It is a moment of great pride and joy for every Indian indeed. And as we celebrate our R-Day, let us wish each other with messages that ignite patriotism.

1) This Republic Day, let us recall glorious moments of the past, remember all those who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle to help our nation attain freedom. Jai Hind.

2) As our nation turns 70, let us all unite to make India the most beautiful nation in this world. Jai Hind.

3) This Republic dAY, let us pledge to keep our neighbourhood clean and tidy. This would, in turn, keep diseases at bay and make India prettier and healthier. Jai Hind.

4) Republic day is not just about flaunting our patriotic zest or a one-day celebration. We shall understand the true meaning of Independence only if we acknowledge the selfless sacrifices of freedom fighters, the thankless services of our defence forces and the infinite contributions of our farmers. Ignite the undying spirit of nationalism within. Jai Hind.

5) We can contribute a lot towards nation-building by:

- paying our taxes on time

- taking care of public property

- taking an active part in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

- preserving national monuments and heritage sites

- celebrating the diverse cultures and traditions of our country

And last but not least, respecting the law of the land. Jai Hind.

6) As she turns 71, let us pledge to walk towards the path of development and bring glory to Mother India. And before we celebrate her 75th birth anniversary, let us promise to make her a superpower. ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha, Hindustan Humara’ indeed. Jai Hind.

7) Paint me saffron, Paint me white, Paint me green. This Republic Day, Dear Mother India, paint me with the joyful colours that define the diverse beauties of our multi-cultural nation. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

8) Our great epics, philosophy, discoveries, education and spirituality have inspired mankind across the globe. I take pride in being a part of a nation that has spread the ethos of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam. And as Mother India turns 71, here’s wishing one and all a very Happy Republic Dat

9) जननी जन्मभूमिश्च स्वर्गादपि गरीयसी

10) Only by preserving our culture, tradition, ideology and values shall we be able to uphold the dignity of individuality of our country. So there is a need to instil pride among today’s generation by reviving our native languages, food, music, dance, arts and attire. Go the desi way! Take pride in being an Indian.

A very Republic Day to everyone.