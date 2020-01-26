Republic Day 2020: Here's how you can celebrate the day in noble ways

The 71st Republic Day celebrations have gripped the nation and how! On this special day, we thought of sharing some noble ideas on how you can be inspirational and innovative at the same time.

Pledge to plant a tree

On this special day, plant a tree and make sure you pledge to do it every year. Ask your friends and family members to do the same and make a small yet significant change to protect the environment.

Visit an old-age home or an NGO

You can sneak-out some time from your packed schedule to visit an NGO or an old-age shelter home to extend help in whichever way possible. By doing this, you not only shower love and warmth to those in there but also get a reality check of what is happening around you. Be kind and listen to their stories, who knows you might actually get to hear a few freedom struggle tales from the old people.

Visit an animal shelter

You can also pay a visit to an animal shelter home and spend some time there. Animal lovers will surely enjoy it and others can also shower the innocent souls with some love and affection.

Child-care centre or orphanage

When you visit an orphanage, do remember to keep the Republic Day spirit alive as you can teach a thing or two to the kids there. Spend time with them, play a few games, sing and dance on patriotic songs. You will surely cherish the day all your life.

Charity begins at home

On Republic Day, you can make the change by donating to the needy. Not just your old stuff but you must buy new things and then distribute amongst the needy. If you are donating your own stuff, be sure the things are in good condition and can be re-used.

Try and be a better person this Republic Day and that's how the country welcomes a change.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Republic Day!