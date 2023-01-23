Republic Day 2023: Speech ideas for students and teachers for assembly functions

Republic Day 2023 speech ideas: One of India's national holidays is Republic Day, also known as Gantantra Diwas. India will commemorate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023. Every year, the entire nation celebrates Republic Day with great enthusiasm. In various regions across the nation, events like cultural programmes, parades, fairs, debates, competitions, games, rallies, etc. are conducted.

In India, Republic Day is typically marked as a national holiday. Government buildings and other offices are open for flag hosting, though. This day serves as a national day of pride for all Indians. This year Republic Day celebration is themed around ‘Jan-Bhagidari- People’ Participation.

In this article, we have 5 Republic Day speeches in English for anyone who wants to perform at the Republic Day program in school with these speech ideas.

- Journey of Republic India

- All about Republic Day modern-day celebrations

- Republic Day and its significance

- Republic Day and its prominence in Indian history

- Republic Day and its socio-economic importance

- 74th Republic Day: Post covid celebrations and parades

- Why do we celebrate Republic Day?

- Republic Day and young India: Contribution as students

- Republic Day parade in Delhi

Republic Day 2023: Speech sample

"On this lovely day, greetings to those who are present. We are all assembled here to celebrate the 74th Republic Day of our country. In honour of Republic Day, I have the opportunity and privilege to speak on the significance of this historic day. India commemorates Republic Day on January 26 every year. This day holds a significant place in Indian history. In order to make the national holiday memorable, we celebrate it with great joy, enthusiasm, and pride every year.

The Indian Constitution passed legislation on this day in 1950. Numerous rights and privileges are also granted to us by our constitution. In society, we have many castes, faiths, and other differences, but on the whole, we are all Indians. The phrase "Unity in Diversity" perfectly describes India.

(Conclude your speech by providing further relevant details about Republic Day and the Indian Constitution.)

I'd like to end by requesting everyone to take a moment of silence in memory of the great leaders and freedom fighters who gave their lives so that we could live in a democratic nation.

I want to thank you all once more for giving me the opportunity to speak to you all on Republic Day.

Jai hind!"