Republic Day 2024: Check Parade Time, Ticket Price, Chief Guest And More

Republic day is just around the corner and citizens are gearing up to celebrate the patriotic day with full enthusiasm. In Delhi, Rajpath becomes the stage for splendid regimental parades featuring the Indian army, navy, air force, police, and paramilitary groups.

The Air Force showcases captivating tableaux and sky displays, impeccably embodying the essence of each Indian state in the parade. If you intend to witness the grand Republic Day parade, familiarize yourself with the event's time, venue, ticket prices, and additional details.

Republic Day 2024: Theme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiments are echoed by the themes of "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka," which highlight the fundamental qualities of India as a democratizer.

Republic Day 2024: Parade time

The Republic Day parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 am on January 26, running from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. There will be a seating facility of around 77,000 people at the venue, of which 42,000 are reserved for the general public.

Republic Day 2024: Chief guest

This year, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations. He will arrive at Jaipur airport on January 25 and will visit Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar, and Hawa Mahal and meet PM Narendra Modi in Jaipur.

On January 26, President Macron will witness the Republic Day Parade as the Chief Guest and later attend the 'At Home' Reception by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Republic Day 2024: Parade ticket price

The Republic Day parade tickets are available at Rs 500, Rs 100, and Rs 20 for reserved, unreserved, and unreserved seats with a restricted view respectively.

Republic Day 2024: How to buy tickets online for the parade?

1) Open the Ministry of Defence's official website.

2) Enter personal details like name, email ID, address, mobile number, etc. Verify your identity by receiving OTP on your registered contact number.

3) You will see four events – FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, or Beating the Retreat. Select one desired event.

4) Provide the attendee's name, address, age, gender, and a scanned copy of their photo ID (driving licence, passport, voter ID card, PAN card or Aadhaar card) for verification.

5) Choose the number of tickets you want to buy and pay according to the category of tickets.

6) You will receive a confirmation email and SMS containing your booking details along with a QR code after successful payment.

7) Get a hard copy of your e-ticket and carry it along with your original photo ID. Also, scan the QR code at the entry gate of the venue.