Republic Day

Republic Day Parade 2022: Know where and how to watch? See Livestream and registration details

On January 26, 2022, India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day. In 1950, on this day, the Constitution of India came into existence.    

ANI

New Delhi: India will be celebrating its 73rd Republic Day tomorrow (January 26). In 1950, on this day, the Constitution of India came into existence. To celebrate the special occasion, each year on this day a massive and impressive parade, showcasing India’s military might and cultural diversity and richness takes place.

The much anticipated Republic Day  parade begins with the unfurling of the national flag by the President of India. Following this, there is the marching of several regiments of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with their bands from the Rashtrapati Bhawan along the Rajpath, to India Gate and finally to Red Fort.

This year too, the parade will take place. Know how to watch it from the comfort of your homes.

Republic Day Parade 2022: Time

The parade will begin at 10 AM.

Republic Day Parade 2022: How to watch?

Each year the Republic Day Parade is streamed live on  Doordarshan channel. You can also watch it on their YouTube channel and on the website developed by The Ministry of Defence (www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in) and a YouTube channel, “Indian RDC”. The Press Information Bureau will also be live-streaming the Republic Day parade on their YouTube channel.

You could see live Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial at India Gate till the end of the parade. 

Republic Day Parade 2022: How to register?

You can also register for the event online by logging in to the official website of MyGovIndia at https://www.mygov.in/rd2022.

