Rongali Bihu 2020: Significance of the festival and top messages for your loved ones

Rongali or the Bohag (spring) Bihu is Assam’s most colourful festival. The day is celebrated as Assamese New Year. It marks the time of harvest in Assam and holds a great significance for the farmers. Just like Baisakhi in Punjab, Poila Baisakh in Bengal, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu and Vishu in Kerala, Bihu is also celebrated in the month of April. This year, Rongali Bihu falls on April 14.

Bihu is celebrated thrice in a year including Bhogali, Rongali and Kongali. The Rongali Bihu is the most important festival for the Assamese people. It starts on the last day of the Assamese calendar month of Chot, which normally falls on April 13 or 14 annually. The first day is known as Goru Bihu and it is dedicated to the cattle.

People in different parts of the state take their cattle to ponds and rivers and give them a ceremonial bath, rub off their bodies with `dighalati pat` (leaf of a plant having medicinal value), which ward off the flies and insects.

People recite traditional hymns while praying for good health of the animal.

The second day, which falls on the first day of new Assamese Calendar month of Bohag, is known as Manhu Bihu. People wear new clothes and celebrated with much fan-fare. On this day, youngsters visit their elders and seek blessings.

‘Bihuwan’ (the traditional Assamese towel known as Gamocha) is exchanged as a mark of respect.

Although Rongali Bihu is a week-long festival, celebrations continue for the whole month various cultural programmes and functions.

* May this Bohag Bihu bring you joy, health, wealth and good luck throughout the year!

* Let's welcome this New Year with great hope, eagerness & anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful of joy, satisfaction, peace & prosperity.

* On this Rongali Bihu, let us look forward to New Life, New Hope, New Aspirations, New Beginning. Let’s make each day a new day.

* With a smile and a spirit of giving a sense of humanity a pledge to spread peace and happiness. Happy Bohag Bihu!

* Fortunate is the one who has learned to Admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Bihu and New Year with a plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

* May all your wishes come true on this Bohag Bihu, may you get the best of all worlds.

* Wishing you a very happy New Year! Let the memories of moments shared with your loved ones fill your heart this Rongali Bihu!

* Bohag Bihu'r ulekh jonalu.