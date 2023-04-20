Rose Kulfi To Mutton Kebab: 8 Chef Special Recipes You Must Try On Eid-Ul-Fitr

New Delhi: As the festival of Eid marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, it's time for families and friends to come together and ring in celebrations with a mouth-watering feast and good conversations. From sweet treats and spicy grills to savoury dishes, Eid-ul-Fitr has it all! To help you with some lip-smacking food, here are top Eid-ul-Fitr recipes by some famous chefs on Tata Play Cooking-

1. Mutton Biryani by Shipra Khanna

Ingredients:

6 tbsp olive oil

1 cup onion, sliced

1 tbsp black peppercorns

1 tbsp cloves

Salt, as required

1 tbsp Meat masala

1 tbsp red chilli powder

2 tbsp cumin powder

1/4 tbsp turmeric powder

1/4 tbsp nutmeg powder

750 grams mutton pieces

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

water, as required

1 bowl of rice, boiled

1 tbsp saffron water

1 cup coriander leaves, chopped

Method:

Heat oil in a deep pan, add onions, black peppercorns, and cloves and saute well

In a bowl, mix salt, meat masala, red chilli powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, nutmeg powder and 1 tbsp oil

Add mutton pieces and mix well

Keep it aside for 30 minutes

Add ginger garlic paste to the onions and mix well

Add marinated mutton and mix well

Cover and cook for 30-45 minutes

Add water and mix well. Continue to cover and cook for 30-45 minutes

Spread rice evenly to cover the mutton

Drizzle saffron water and coriander leaves

Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes on low flame

Mutton Biryani is ready

Transfer it to a bowl and garnish with coriander leaves

Tip

Place the biryani vessel onto a thick tawa and slowly cook the Biryani

2. Rice Kheer by Tarla Dalal

Ingredients:

1 cup full-fat milk

1/4 cup cooked rice, mashed

3 tbsp condensed milk

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

2 pinches of nutmeg powder

To garnish:

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

Method:

Heat the milk in a broad non-stick pan, add the rice, and mix well with the help of a whisk

Add the condensed milk and cardamom powder, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2-3 minutes while stirring occasionally

Add the nutmeg powder, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute

Garnish with nutmeg powder and cardamom powder, and serve warm with puris

3. Kit-Kat Ice-cream Sundae by Tarla Dalal

For The Garnish

A few gems

2 kit-kat fingers

2 cream wafer biscuits (Pickwick)

2 tbsp chocolate sauce

Method:

For the kit-kat ice cream

Combine all the ingredients in a deep bowl and mix well

Pour the mixture into a shallow aluminium container. Cover with an aluminium foil and freeze for 4 to 5 hours or till set

How to proceed:

Place 3 tbsp of crumbled brownie in a serving glass and evenly sprinkle 2 tbsp of crushed kit-kat fingers over it

Pour 2 tbsp of chocolate sauce evenly over it and again top it with 2 tbsp of crumbled brownie

Place 2 scoops of the Kit Kat ice cream over it and sprinkle a few gems evenly

Garnish it with 1 kit-kat finger, 1 cream wafer biscuit and 1 tbsp of chocolate sauce

Repeat steps 1 to 4 to make one more sundae

Serve immediately

4. Fresh Rose Kulfi by Nita Mehta

Ingredients:

4 cups full cream milk

1/2 tin (200 gm) Milkmaid (condensed milk)

2 tbsp cornflour

1/2 cup (100 gm) cream

1/4-1/2 tsp rose essence

1/2 cup pista

Gulab Sharbat:

1 cup fresh desi gulab ke patte (Rose petals)

4 tbsp rose syrup

Method:

Dissolve cornflour in 1/4th cup of milk. Keep aside

Put the remaining milk in a heavy kadhai, boil, simmer, and cook for 10-15 min

Remove from fire. Add cornflour and milkmaid, and mix very well. Return to fire, bring it to a boil, stirring continuously and boil for 2 minutes. Remove from the fire and let it cool

For gulab sharbat. Put rose petals on fire in a saucepan. Pour 4 tbsp rose syrup on it and stir on low heat for 2-3 minutes till the petals turn soft. Remove from fire

Add the prepared gulab sharbat to the thickened milk

Let Kulfi mix cool slightly. Add cream and mix well with a whisk

Fill in clean kulfi moulds and leave to set in the freezer for at least 6-8 hr or overnight

5. Chicken Biryani by Nita Mehta

Ingredients:

For the Rice:

2 cups boiled basmati rice

2 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp biryani masala

To Marinate Chicken:

1 chicken (800 gm), cut into 12 pieces

2 tbsp biryani masala

2 green chillies

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1/2 cup thick curd

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp salt or to taste

For Chicken:

2 tbsp oil

3 onions, chopped

1 tsp Kashmiri mirch powder

Other Ingredients:

3 tbsp fried onions

2 tbsp fried cashews

2-3 tbsp mint leaves

few strands of saffron dissolved in 4 tbsp warm milk

1 tsp kewra jal

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Method:

Marinate chicken with biryani masala, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, thick curd, salt and oil for 15-20 minutes. Add a little maida so the curd doesn’t leave the water

For Rice, Soak the rice, then boil it in sufficient water with little oil, lemon juice, 1-2 bay leaves, salt and 1/2 tsp shah jeera. Boil until rice is 90 per cent cooked

Heat 2 tbsp ghee in a tadka pan, add biryani masala and pour this tempering into the cooked rice and mix gently with a fork

To cook chicken, heat oil in a pan. Add onions. Stir fry till golden brown. Add red chilli powder. Add chicken and roast on high flame for 3-4 minutes till dry

Add some water and cook covered till chicken turns tender and you get a thick masala gravy. Remove from fire. Keep aside

Remove most of the chicken from the pan to assemble the biryani, leaving some masala and a few chicken pieces. Spread 1/2 of the rice. Colour rice yellow with half of the saffron milk. Sprinkle fried onion, mint and cashews

Put remaining chicken gravy. Spread the remaining 1/2 of the rice on it. Colour with remaining saffron milk. Put onions, mint and cashews

Sprinkle kewra water and cardamom powder. Drizzle some melted ghee on the top. Cover nicely. Put on dum on very low heat for 20 minutes

Chicken Biryani is ready to serve

6. Mutton Kebab by Nita Mehta

Ingredients:

250 gm mutton mince (keema), boiled

2 tbsp oil

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp pathar phool (earthy aroma)

4 onion, finely chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

1 tbsp chopped ginger

1 tbsp chopped garlic

2 tbsp meat masala

1 tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Other Ingredients:

1 egg

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp gram flour, dry roast on a tawa till fragrant

1 tbsp butter, at room temperature

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Oil to fry kebabs

Method:

Heat oil in a kadhai. Add cumin seeds and pathar phool and saute for a while

Add onions and green chilli and fry on medium heat till golden brown

Add ginger and garlic and stir for a minute on low heat

Add meat masala, red chilli powder and salt. Mix well. Add boiled mince, and roast it for 3-4 minutes till dry. Let it cool completely

Transfer half to a mixer and add egg and lemon juice. Grind to a paste. Now add half of the mixture and grind again to a smooth paste. Remove from mixer to a bowl

Add besan and butter to get a soft mixture. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to become firm

Mix cardamom powder into the mixture and make kebabs. Pan-fry the kebabs

Mutton Kebab is ready to serve

7. Smoged Murgh Kali Mirch by Nita Mehta

Ingredients:

500 gms chicken drumsticks (tangdi)

1 tbsp lemon juice

4 tbsp butter

2 tbsp grated ginger

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp whole black peppers, crushed

little black pepper powder

1/2 cup fresh coriander, chopped

To Smoke:

Coal

1 tsp desi ghee

Method:

Make slits on chicken legs and rub them with lemon juice. Marinate for 15 minutes

In a pan, heat butter on medium flame. Add grated ginger. Fry on medium heat for a minute

Pick up pieces of chicken and add to butter. Stir after a few seconds. Sprinkle 1/2 tsp salt and 1 tsp freshly crushed pepper and fry for about 5 minutes until the chicken changes colour

Lower heat, cover and let it cook for about 15 minutes or till the chicken is tender. Once done, add black pepper powder and fresh coriander and mix well

Put a small katori in the centre, and place burning coal in it. Pour 1 tsp ghee on the coal and cover immediately. Serve after 5 minutes

8. Shahi Tukda by Nita Mehta

Ingredients:

4 slices of white bread

Ghee for frying

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

2 green cardamoms

Rabdi Layer:

Saffron (kesar), soak in 1 tbsp hot water

3 cups milk

1 tbsp sugar or to taste

1/2 tsp powdered green cardamom

100 gm khoya, grated

4 tbsp of chopped mixed nuts (almonds, pista, cashews)

Method:

For the rabdi layer, boil milk on low flame for 10-15 minutes

Add kesar water, sugar, khoya and elaichi powder. Cook till a lightly sweet rabdi is ready

Boil sugar and water with cardamoms. Keep on low heat for 2-3 minutes till you get a slightly sticky syrup. Remove from fire and let it cool to room temperature

Cut sides of bread and cut each into 2 pieces

Heat 1/2 cup ghee in a pan, and fry bread pieces in ghee till golden on both sides

Dip fried bread in sugar syrup for a few seconds. Place in a single layer on a flat platter

Pour a thick rabdi mixture into the bread. Sprinkle nuts. Dot with saffron. Serve