Rose Kulfi To Mutton Kebab: 8 Chef Special Recipes You Must Try On Eid-Ul-Fitr
As Eid-ul-Fitr is just round the corner, here are some lip-smacking delicacies and their recipes by famous chefs that you can cook on the festival.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: As the festival of Eid marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, it's time for families and friends to come together and ring in celebrations with a mouth-watering feast and good conversations. From sweet treats and spicy grills to savoury dishes, Eid-ul-Fitr has it all! To help you with some lip-smacking food, here are top Eid-ul-Fitr recipes by some famous chefs on Tata Play Cooking-
1. Mutton Biryani by Shipra Khanna
Ingredients:
6 tbsp olive oil
1 cup onion, sliced
1 tbsp black peppercorns
1 tbsp cloves
Salt, as required
1 tbsp Meat masala
1 tbsp red chilli powder
2 tbsp cumin powder
1/4 tbsp turmeric powder
1/4 tbsp nutmeg powder
750 grams mutton pieces
1 tbsp ginger garlic paste
water, as required
1 bowl of rice, boiled
1 tbsp saffron water
1 cup coriander leaves, chopped
Method:
Heat oil in a deep pan, add onions, black peppercorns, and cloves and saute well
In a bowl, mix salt, meat masala, red chilli powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, nutmeg powder and 1 tbsp oil
Add mutton pieces and mix well
Keep it aside for 30 minutes
Add ginger garlic paste to the onions and mix well
Add marinated mutton and mix well
Cover and cook for 30-45 minutes
Add water and mix well. Continue to cover and cook for 30-45 minutes
Spread rice evenly to cover the mutton
Drizzle saffron water and coriander leaves
Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes on low flame
Mutton Biryani is ready
Transfer it to a bowl and garnish with coriander leaves
Tip
Place the biryani vessel onto a thick tawa and slowly cook the Biryani
2. Rice Kheer by Tarla Dalal
Ingredients:
1 cup full-fat milk
1/4 cup cooked rice, mashed
3 tbsp condensed milk
1/2 tsp cardamom powder
2 pinches of nutmeg powder
To garnish:
1/4 tsp cardamom powder
1/4 tsp nutmeg powder
Method:
Heat the milk in a broad non-stick pan, add the rice, and mix well with the help of a whisk
Add the condensed milk and cardamom powder, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2-3 minutes while stirring occasionally
Add the nutmeg powder, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute
Garnish with nutmeg powder and cardamom powder, and serve warm with puris
3. Kit-Kat Ice-cream Sundae by Tarla Dalal
For The Garnish
A few gems
2 kit-kat fingers
2 cream wafer biscuits (Pickwick)
2 tbsp chocolate sauce
Method:
For the kit-kat ice cream
Combine all the ingredients in a deep bowl and mix well
Pour the mixture into a shallow aluminium container. Cover with an aluminium foil and freeze for 4 to 5 hours or till set
How to proceed:
Place 3 tbsp of crumbled brownie in a serving glass and evenly sprinkle 2 tbsp of crushed kit-kat fingers over it
Pour 2 tbsp of chocolate sauce evenly over it and again top it with 2 tbsp of crumbled brownie
Place 2 scoops of the Kit Kat ice cream over it and sprinkle a few gems evenly
Garnish it with 1 kit-kat finger, 1 cream wafer biscuit and 1 tbsp of chocolate sauce
Repeat steps 1 to 4 to make one more sundae
Serve immediately
4. Fresh Rose Kulfi by Nita Mehta
Ingredients:
4 cups full cream milk
1/2 tin (200 gm) Milkmaid (condensed milk)
2 tbsp cornflour
1/2 cup (100 gm) cream
1/4-1/2 tsp rose essence
1/2 cup pista
Gulab Sharbat:
1 cup fresh desi gulab ke patte (Rose petals)
4 tbsp rose syrup
Method:
Dissolve cornflour in 1/4th cup of milk. Keep aside
Put the remaining milk in a heavy kadhai, boil, simmer, and cook for 10-15 min
Remove from fire. Add cornflour and milkmaid, and mix very well. Return to fire, bring it to a boil, stirring continuously and boil for 2 minutes. Remove from the fire and let it cool
For gulab sharbat. Put rose petals on fire in a saucepan. Pour 4 tbsp rose syrup on it and stir on low heat for 2-3 minutes till the petals turn soft. Remove from fire
Add the prepared gulab sharbat to the thickened milk
Let Kulfi mix cool slightly. Add cream and mix well with a whisk
Fill in clean kulfi moulds and leave to set in the freezer for at least 6-8 hr or overnight
5. Chicken Biryani by Nita Mehta
Ingredients:
For the Rice:
2 cups boiled basmati rice
2 tbsp ghee
1 tbsp biryani masala
To Marinate Chicken:
1 chicken (800 gm), cut into 12 pieces
2 tbsp biryani masala
2 green chillies
2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
1/2 cup thick curd
2 tbsp oil
1 tsp salt or to taste
For Chicken:
2 tbsp oil
3 onions, chopped
1 tsp Kashmiri mirch powder
Other Ingredients:
3 tbsp fried onions
2 tbsp fried cashews
2-3 tbsp mint leaves
few strands of saffron dissolved in 4 tbsp warm milk
1 tsp kewra jal
1/2 tsp cardamom powder
Method:
Marinate chicken with biryani masala, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, thick curd, salt and oil for 15-20 minutes. Add a little maida so the curd doesn’t leave the water
For Rice, Soak the rice, then boil it in sufficient water with little oil, lemon juice, 1-2 bay leaves, salt and 1/2 tsp shah jeera. Boil until rice is 90 per cent cooked
Heat 2 tbsp ghee in a tadka pan, add biryani masala and pour this tempering into the cooked rice and mix gently with a fork
To cook chicken, heat oil in a pan. Add onions. Stir fry till golden brown. Add red chilli powder. Add chicken and roast on high flame for 3-4 minutes till dry
Add some water and cook covered till chicken turns tender and you get a thick masala gravy. Remove from fire. Keep aside
Remove most of the chicken from the pan to assemble the biryani, leaving some masala and a few chicken pieces. Spread 1/2 of the rice. Colour rice yellow with half of the saffron milk. Sprinkle fried onion, mint and cashews
Put remaining chicken gravy. Spread the remaining 1/2 of the rice on it. Colour with remaining saffron milk. Put onions, mint and cashews
Sprinkle kewra water and cardamom powder. Drizzle some melted ghee on the top. Cover nicely. Put on dum on very low heat for 20 minutes
Chicken Biryani is ready to serve
6. Mutton Kebab by Nita Mehta
Ingredients:
250 gm mutton mince (keema), boiled
2 tbsp oil
1/2 tsp cumin seeds
2 tbsp pathar phool (earthy aroma)
4 onion, finely chopped
2 green chillies, chopped
1 tbsp chopped ginger
1 tbsp chopped garlic
2 tbsp meat masala
1 tsp red chilli powder
Salt to taste
Other Ingredients:
1 egg
1 tsp lemon juice
2 tbsp gram flour, dry roast on a tawa till fragrant
1 tbsp butter, at room temperature
1/2 tsp cardamom powder
Oil to fry kebabs
Method:
Heat oil in a kadhai. Add cumin seeds and pathar phool and saute for a while
Add onions and green chilli and fry on medium heat till golden brown
Add ginger and garlic and stir for a minute on low heat
Add meat masala, red chilli powder and salt. Mix well. Add boiled mince, and roast it for 3-4 minutes till dry. Let it cool completely
Transfer half to a mixer and add egg and lemon juice. Grind to a paste. Now add half of the mixture and grind again to a smooth paste. Remove from mixer to a bowl
Add besan and butter to get a soft mixture. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to become firm
Mix cardamom powder into the mixture and make kebabs. Pan-fry the kebabs
Mutton Kebab is ready to serve
7. Smoged Murgh Kali Mirch by Nita Mehta
Ingredients:
500 gms chicken drumsticks (tangdi)
1 tbsp lemon juice
4 tbsp butter
2 tbsp grated ginger
1/2 tsp salt
1 tbsp whole black peppers, crushed
little black pepper powder
1/2 cup fresh coriander, chopped
To Smoke:
Coal
1 tsp desi ghee
Method:
Make slits on chicken legs and rub them with lemon juice. Marinate for 15 minutes
In a pan, heat butter on medium flame. Add grated ginger. Fry on medium heat for a minute
Pick up pieces of chicken and add to butter. Stir after a few seconds. Sprinkle 1/2 tsp salt and 1 tsp freshly crushed pepper and fry for about 5 minutes until the chicken changes colour
Lower heat, cover and let it cook for about 15 minutes or till the chicken is tender. Once done, add black pepper powder and fresh coriander and mix well
Put a small katori in the centre, and place burning coal in it. Pour 1 tsp ghee on the coal and cover immediately. Serve after 5 minutes
8. Shahi Tukda by Nita Mehta
Ingredients:
4 slices of white bread
Ghee for frying
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
2 green cardamoms
Rabdi Layer:
Saffron (kesar), soak in 1 tbsp hot water
3 cups milk
1 tbsp sugar or to taste
1/2 tsp powdered green cardamom
100 gm khoya, grated
4 tbsp of chopped mixed nuts (almonds, pista, cashews)
Method:
For the rabdi layer, boil milk on low flame for 10-15 minutes
Add kesar water, sugar, khoya and elaichi powder. Cook till a lightly sweet rabdi is ready
Boil sugar and water with cardamoms. Keep on low heat for 2-3 minutes till you get a slightly sticky syrup. Remove from fire and let it cool to room temperature
Cut sides of bread and cut each into 2 pieces
Heat 1/2 cup ghee in a pan, and fry bread pieces in ghee till golden on both sides
Dip fried bread in sugar syrup for a few seconds. Place in a single layer on a flat platter
Pour a thick rabdi mixture into the bread. Sprinkle nuts. Dot with saffron. Serve
Live Tv